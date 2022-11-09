British boxer Natasha Jonas will fight Marie Eve Dicaire for IBF belt after adding WBC title to her collection earlier this year

Natasha Jonas finally won the WBO belt earlier this year after previously failing to become World Champion against both Terri Harper and Katie Taylor. However, the British boxer beat Chris Namus in February after flooring the Uruguayan fighter in the second round.

Just over 12 months ago, the British boxer was running out of options at super-feather or lightweight. However, she moved up to 154lbs and is now the holder of both the WBC and WBO titles. Her upcoming bout against Canada’s Marie Eve Dicaire now puts the IBF title on the line and the winner of the bout will be proclaimed the World Champion at super welterweight.

If Jonas were to beat Dicaire this weekend, it could open up the possibility of a super-fight next year, potentially taking on Claressa Shields, the undisputed middleweight champion after the American beat Savannah Marshall. Speaking in a pre-fight press conference, Jonas has said: “(In Boxing) you’ve got to these opportunities to grasp at the time. Would I take the Claressa fight? 100%, but I’ve got to get this fight first right. If I don’t win then none of the other opportunities happen.

“So it’s all about this fight. I’ll reassess then. (Shields) is definitely a part of a plan, Katie (Taylor) is definitely part of a plan, (Jessica) McCaskill’s definitely part of a plan. So we’ll see. We’ll reassess once the fight’s happened and I’ve had some time off. We’ll go into the new year and we’ll see what Ben cna produce. He hasn’t done me wrong so far.”

Dicaire comes into this fight after a decorated career in karate and twice being crowned IBF champion. It will mark only the second time the Canadian has fought outside of her home country but she has said: “I beat the odds because nobody thought I would one day be where I am, and I’m going to continue beating the odds because I think I’m the underdog for this fight. It’s a challenge that I love, a position that I love. I have a lot of respect for Natasha, but there’s nothing that’s goin to stop me from getting this win.”

Advertisement

When is Jonas vs Dicaire?

The two fighters will enter the ring on Saturday 12 November 2022 with the event set to start at 7pm GMT. The main event ringwalks will then take place at approximately 10pm depending on the length of the previous fights. Manchester’s AO Arena will host the bout.

How to watch Jonas vs Dicaire

Sky Sports will have all of the action from Saturday night’s fight in Manchester. Packages for Sky Sports start at £46/month while NowTV offer daily passes for £11.98/a day.

Who’s on the undercard?

Natasha Jonas vs Marie Eve Dicaire - Super-welterweight

Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin - Super lightweight

Tyler Denny vs Bradley Rea - Middlweight

Frazer Clarke vs Kamil Sokolowski - Heavyweight

Dylan Cheema vs Jordan Ellison - Lightweight

Viddal Riely vs Ross McGuigan - Cruiserweight

Advertisement

What are the two boxers’ records?

Canadian boxer Dicaire, 36, has fought a total of 19 professional fights winning 18 of them. Only one of her fights has been won by knockout. Her opponent, on the other hand, is 34-years-old and has 15 fights to her name having won 12 of them, lost two and drawn one. Eight of Jonas’ fights have been won by knockout including her fight earlier this year against Chris Namus.

What are the odds for Jonas vs Dicaire?

All odds are courtesey of Betfair: