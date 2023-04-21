Joe Cordina has the opportunity to win the IBF featherweight championship when he faces Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov at the Cardiff International Arena on Saturday

Let's get ready to rumble as Joe Cordina is set to square off against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov for the IBF featherweight championship this weekend. The Welsh boxer will be hoping to reclaim a title which he had lost due to injury back in October.

Both fighters enter this blockbuster main event clash at Cardiff International Arena defending unbeaten records. The bout is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 22 April.

Joe Cordina was stripped of the IBF featherweight championship after he pulled out of a mandatory first defence of his title against Rakhimov that was due to take place in November 2022. The Cardiff-born prizefighter had only won the championship in June after he secured a knockout victory over Kenichi Ogawa.

Replaced by Manchester fighter Zelfa Barrett, Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov went on to win the vacant IBF featherweight championship by knockout in the ninth round. This was the first time the Tajikistani boxer had won the title.

After around six months of 'will they, won't they' questions from boxing fans, Rakhimov vs Cordina has finally been given the go-ahead. Is Cordina back fighting fit to reclaim the title or will Rakhimov have a successful first defence? Here is what you need to know.

When is Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs Joe Cordina? Date and ringwalk time

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs Joe Cordina will take place at the Cardiff International Arena on Saturday 22 April. The start time for the match card is 7pm and the main-event ringwalks are scheduled for around 10.45pm. Note that these timings could change depending on the length of undercard fights.

Tale of The Tape: Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs Joe Cordina

Joe Cordina faces Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov for the IBF featherweight championship - Credit: Getty Images

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov

Nationality: Tajik

Date of Birth: 14 August, 1994

Height: 5'8.5

Reach: N/A

Total fights: 18

Record: 17 wins, 1 draw, 0 losses (14 knockouts)

Joe Cordina

Nationality: Welsh

Date of Birth: 1 December, 1991

Height: 5'9

Reach: 69''

Total fights: 15

Record: 15 wins, 0 draws, 0 losses (9 knockouts)

How to watch Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs Joe Cordina on TV and livestream

havkatdzhon Rakhimov celebrates victory with the IBF Super featherweight world title belt after the IBF World Super Featherweight fight between Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov and Zelfa Barrett at Etihad Arena - Credit: Getty Images

The main event clash between Rakhimov and Cordina, as well as the rest of the undercard, will be streamed around the world - including in the United Kingdom but not Australia and New Zealand - on DAZN. If you do not have a DAZN subscription, it costs £9.99 per month and visit the DAZN website for more information.

Full match card for Rakhimov vs Cordina