Conor Benn was supposed to fight Chris Eubank Jr last year but the fight was cancelled after Benn tested positive for banned substance

British Boxer Conor Benn has been formally charged by the UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) after he failed a drugs test prior to the scheduled fight with Chris Eubank Jr. The 26-year-old tested positive for the female fertility drug clomiphene twice ahead of October’s proposed catchweight bout against Eubank Jr.

The boxer has also been provisionally suspended as a result but he believes he can still fight in events which have not been sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control. However, the BBBoC can request that other governing bodies prohibit the undefeated Londoner from fighting abroad.

Son of the former two-division world champion of boxing, Nigel, Conor Benn was born in Greenwich and has fought in 21 professional fights winning all and 14 of them by knockout. He has held the WBA continental Welterweight title since 2018. He was scheduled to fight the son of WBO middleweight and super-middleweight champion Chris Eubank back in October, re-igniting the feud that had existed between the two fathers but the fight was later cancelled due to the drugs test. Eubanks went on to fight Liam Smith and suffered a shock loss with Smith winning by technical knockout in the fourth round.

Here is all you need to know about what’s been said about Benn’s provisional suspension...

Eubank Jr and Benn were scheduled to fight in October 2022

What has Benn said?

After UKAD’s statement, Benn - who relinquished his BBBoC license following the positive drug result - took to Twitter to say: “Another day, another attempt to create a headline with my name... I am involved in a confidential procedure and I have respected my confidentiality obligations. Yet each day brings a new leak and a misrepresentation of what’s actually happening.

“There is no news. Being ‘charged’ is a start of a process by which an athlete has to defend himself. I have not been sanctioned by anyone and I’m not banned from boxing. I remain free to fight in events that are not sanctioned by the BBBoC. I don’t even have a BBBoC licence.”

What has UKAD said?

UKAd does not usually publicly disclose suspensions or charges before a case has been resolved but it deemed Benn’s situation as “exceptional circumstances.” In its’ statement the UK Anti-Doping Agency said: “UKAD confirms that Mr Benn was notified and provisionally suspended by UKAD on 15 March 2023 in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules. Whilst provisionally suspended Mr Benn is prohibited from participating in any capacity (or assisting another athlete in any capacity) in a competition, event or activity that is organised, convened, authorised or recognised by the British Boxing Board of Control or any other World Anti-Doping Code-compliant sport.

“UKAD can also confirm that on 3 April 2023, it charged Mr Benn with an Article 2.2 violation for the alleged use of a prohibited substance (clomifene). The charge against Mr Benn is pending and will now follow the results management process in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping rules.”