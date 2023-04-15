Joe Joyce will defend his interim WBO world heavyweight title for the first time this weekend.

The British boxer claimed the title in September last year after defeating Joseph Parker in Manchester. He will welcome Chinese fighter Zhilei Zhang to London on Saturday (15 April).

The interim WBO world heavyweight title will be on the line when the two boxers step into the ring. There will be eight fights in the undercard before the main event.

At the weigh-in, Joyce was much lighter than Zhang. But where will the boxing match take place and how can you watch it?

You might also be wondering how much money the fighters will take home at the end of the night. Here’s all you need to know:

Where is the fight?

The anticipated boxing match will take place in London. Joe Joyce’s last fight took place at the AO Arena in Manchester in September last year.

Joyce vs Zhang will take place at the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The venue was built for the 2012 Olympic Games.

Joe Joyce takes on Zhilei Zhang on Saturday 15 April. (Getty Images)

How can you watch the fight?

It will be televised by BT Sports in the UK. Coverage of the fight starts at 7pm and will run until midnight.

What is the purse for the fight?

Boxing is a sport known for its huge payouts for fighters taking part in blockbuster match-ups. Joyce vs Zhang will be shown live on BT Sports in the UK, meaning it has the potential for lots of eyeballs.

But how much will the boxers take home? Sportspayout.com reports that Joe Joyce is set to take home $500,000, while Zhang will pocket $350,000.

The pair will also split the PPV revenue. Joyce will take 65% of the PPV money and Zhang will receive 35%. It is estimated that Joyce could earn as much as $2m from the PPV.

What is Joe Joyce’s net worth?

How much a boxer is worth can be tricky to find out often as the money they earn from a fight is not normally broadcast. However British boxer Joyce is estimated to be worth around $4m according to Surprise Sports.

Joyce began as an amateur boxer and won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio in the super heavyweight category. Since turning pro he has won all 15 fights he has had so far, including 14 by knock out.

His previous fight as at the AO Arena in September 2022 when he faced off against Joseph Parker. Joyce won the fight and the WBO interim title.

Joyce’s first defence of the title will be against Zhang on 15 April.

What is Zhilei Zhang’s net worth?

The Chinese fighter is also an Olympic silver medalist, winning it at the 2008 games in Beijing in the super heavyweight division. He has had 26 fights since turning pro and has won 24, lost one and drawn one.