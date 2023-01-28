Anthony Yarde will face Artur Beterbiev at Wembley Arena

Anthony Yarde has dismissed being an underdog against Artur Beterbiev and says becoming a unified world champion will be more special given the Russian’s perfect knockout record.

Montreal-based Beterbiev, holder of the WBO, WBC and IBF world light-heavyweight titles, boasts one of the best records in boxing with all 18 of his professional wins coming inside the distance. But Yarde has home advantage at Wembley Arena on Saturday and the 31-year-old Londoner – seven years Beterbiev’s junior – carries his own considerable punching power with 22 of his 23 victories being by knockout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Being underdog, overdog, middledog doesn’t matter to me. I’m a dog,” Yarde said at their pre-fight press conference at Brentford Civic Centre. “When I get in that ring and start throwing my hands about, everyone knows what I can do.

“I understand why the bookies have got it (the odds) like they have, and that’s what edges me on. He should be respected because of what he’s done, but when you get in the ring you try and take away the respect from your opponent.

“This fight means three belts, legacy and history. It feels like it’s earned, no easy way. A lot of fighters get a mandatory world title or someone that they are meant to beat. They are the A side. But I like this route, it gives me a good feeling, and the best part of the whole thing is that it’s him.”

When and where is the fight?

The fight will take place on Saturday (28 January) at Wembley Arena, which is next to the stadium of the same name in London.

The main card is due to start at around 7pm in the UK and Yarde, Beterbiev ring walks will take place around 10pm. Beterbiev is the 1/10 bookies favourite for the fight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anthony Yarde of Great Britain (R) and Artur Beterbiev of Russia face off at Grand Hall at The Drum on January 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

How to watch the fight?

In the UK, the fight will be available from BT Sport and will be shown for not extra fee. It is not a pay-for-view fight in Britain.

For fans tuning in across the pond in the US it will be shown on ESPN+ and is free to watch.

What is the prize money and the fight purse?

The exact prize money for the fight has not been publicised prior to the match. However it has been reported that Beterbiev will earn up to £440,000 ($550,000) from the fight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SportsPayOut also report that Yarde will earn an estimated £322,000 ($400,000). But the purse has not been publically revealed so far.

What is Yarde’s net worth?

Yarde’s bout with Beterbiev will be one of the biggest of his career so far. He will walk out at Wembley Arena this evening for the fight.

His net worth is not exactly known, but SportsLens reports that he is worth an estimated £4m. His biggest fight so far of his career came in 2019 against Sergey Kovalev and it is not known how much he earned from the bout.

What is Beterbiev’s net worth?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Russian born boxer turned professional in 2013 and is so far undefeated in his 18 fights. He is worth an estimated £1m more than Yarde at £5m.