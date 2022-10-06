Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr to still meet at press conference despite ‘adverse’ drug test and British Boxing Board of Control prohibiting fight

The hotly ancitipated family grudge match is scheduled to take place this weekend between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn nearly 30 years after their fathers fought each other in two bouts.

Chris Eubank Sr came away with the win in 1990 only for the pair to draw three years later.

The family rivalry was set to continue with a fight between their sons however, with only three days to go before the big fight Conor Benn returned what has been described as an ‘adverse’ drugs test with trace amounts of a fertility drug found in his system.

The drug which is reported to be Clomifene is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

As the test was carried out by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency and not by the UK Anti-Doping Agency, Benn’s promoters announce that thee 26-year-old had not been suspended and he would be free to fight this weekend.

A statement was then released from the British Boxing Board of Control contradicting Matchroom’s comments by saying the fight is now prohibited from taking place.

Advertisement

However, in the latest twist, the DailyMail have now reported that the pair will come together at the press conference later today (Thursday 6 October 2022) with the bout still very much on.

What has the British Boxing Board of Control said?

A statement from the BBBOC which is now circulating on Twitter has said: “On the evening of 4th October 2022, the Board of the British Boxing Board of Control Limited resolved that the contest between Chris Eubank Jnr. and Conor Benn scheduled to take place on 8th October 2022 is prohibited as it is not in the interests of Boxing.

“That was communicated to the Boxers and PRomoters involved on the morning of 5th October 2022.”

What did Benn’s promoters say?

A statement from the promoters of the fight has said that: “We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug.

Advertisement

Benn with WBA Continental Welterweight belt in 2021

“Mr Benn has since passed a doping control test conducted by the UK Anti-Doping Agency, the anti-doping authority to which the British Board of Boxing Control has delegated its doping control testing for the bout.

“Mr Benn has passed all doping control tests conducted by UKAD.

“Both fighters have taken medical and legal advice, are aware of all relevant information, and wish to proceed with the bout this Saturday.”

They also added that: “The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed.”

Matchroom promoter, Eddie Hearn, said the matter is with the lawyers but also added: “There’s currently no reason in terms of violation or suspension that the fight should not take place...You’re not going to suspend Conor Benn, so at some point the fight is going to take place.”

Advertisement

What is Clomifene?

Reports from The Daily Mail have suggested that the banned substance found in Benn’s sytem was clomifene which is a drug used to treat infertility in women who do not ovulate, including women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

In men, however, the drug is found to increase testosteron and is as such prohibited by both WADA and VADA.

Side effects of taking the drug often include pelvic pain and hot flashes as well as changes in vision, vomiting, trouble sleeping, ovarian cancer and seizures.

The weightlifter and coach Matthew Richardson was banned only two days ago, Monday 3 October, after he confessed to the attempted use of several prohibited substances, including clomifene.

Advertisement

When is Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn supposed to be?

The fight is scheduled to go ahead on Saturday 8 October 2022 at London’s O2 Arena.

With both boxers previously featuring in different weight categories, the pair agreed on a catchweight of 157lbs, meaning Benn would come up 10lbs from his usual welterweight category and Eubank would go down 3lbs from the middleweight bracket.

A fine of around £70,000 has been issued for every pound they were found to be over the required weight limit.

Eubank, 33, is favoured to win the fight. He has won 32 out of his 34 professional fights, winning 23 by KO.