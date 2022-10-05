Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn could earn millions in hotly anticipated bout this weekend

Nearly 30 years after Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn fought in their second fight, their sons are set to meet in a family grudge match quite like any other in boxing history.

Eubank Sr and Benn’s first fight in 1990 ended with Eubank beating his rival but the 1993 rematch saw a draw.

The two younger boxers will fight in front of a sell-out crowd at London’s O2 Arena, with each fighter set to reap the financial rewards while also risking a sizeable fine if they fail to reach the required catchweight of 157lbs which has been agreed for the fight.

Eubank Jr is nominally a middleweight and at 33-years-old, he has won a total of 32 out of the 34 matches he has fought, winning 23 of them by knockout.

He has held multiple championships in two weight classes, including the interim middleweight title, the IBO super-middleweight title and the British middleweight title. In February 2022, he was also ranked as the world’s fourth best active middleweight by BoxRec.

Chris Eubank Sr (R) and Nigel Benn fought twice in the 90s with Eubank winning once and the pair drawing in the second

Speaking in a recent interview, Eubank Jr has admitted to struggling to reach the required 157lbs weight limited with his father threatening to pull him out of the fight.

The 33-year-old has also said he would retire if he lost the fight against the 26-year-old former WBA continental welterweight champion.

With high stakes on the line, here is all you need to know about how much each boxer is set to earn from the fight...

When is Eubank Jr vs Benn?

The fight is scheduled to take place on Saturday 8 October 2022 at the O2 Arena in London.

While the event will start at 4.45pm. the headliners are expected to make their ringwalks at around 10pm BST depending on the duration of the undercard fights.

The event will be available to watch on DAZN pay-per-view. DAZN subscriptions cost £7.99/month or there will be an additional cost of £19.99 for the fight to add it to an existing plan.

What is the prize money for the fight?

Reports have suggested Eubank Jr and Benn will earn around £3.5 million for the fight, but this figures exclude any potential pay-per-view bonuses.

However, for every pound the fighters are found to be over the catchweight of 157lbs, they are set to be fined around £70,000.

What are the boxers’ net worths?

Back in 2018, Net Worth Discover reported that Chris Eubank Jr had a net worth of around £1.6million. He has since had five wins in five fights, including a unanimous-decision win over Liam Williamson in Cardiff earlier this year which will have significantly added to his reported wealth.

Benn’s is not too far off his rivals with a net worth reported to be in the region of £1.4million.

What are the odds?

Given Benn is jumping 10lbs in weight and rising two weight classes, bookies are favouring the older boxer for the fight.

Eubank Jr has had come in 3lbs below the middleweight limit.

According to BettingExpert, Eubank is the massive 4/9 favourite to win on Saturday while Benn is 19/10 to pull off what would be one of British boxing’s biggest upsets.

