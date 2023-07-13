Joe Joyce was stopped in the sixth round after a swollen eye in his last meeting with Zhieli Zhang

Zhieli Zhang and Joe Joyce meet in a direct rematch. (YouTube)

British boxer Joe Joyce is hoping to bounce back from defeat when he takes on Chinese heavyweight Zhieli Zhang in an immediate rematch.

The former Olympic medalist suffered the first defeat of his professional career to Zhang in April, which dented hopes of a title fight against Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Zhang entered the clash as an underdog with odds of 6/1 but he stunned the boxing world with a commanding display to force a stoppage in the sixth round. Severe swelling to the eye of Joyce told the story of the first encounter and a victory in the rematch will boost Zhang’s hopes of becoming China’s first heavyweight champion.

The rematch is poised to be an entertaining spectacle which will have a huge impact on the landscape of the heavyweight division.

But when is Joe Joyce’s rematch with Zheili Zhang and how can fans watch the fight?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Joe Joyce vs Zhieli Zhang 2?

Joe Joyce and Zhieli Zhang will meet for the second time on Saturday 23 September.

The Londoner is hoping to reclaim his WBO interim heavyweight title and improve on his record of 15 career victories.

What is the venue for Joe Joyce vs Zhieli Zhang?

Joe Joyce’s rematch with Zhieli Zhang is scheduled to take place at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

The building has played host to numerous huge events including the 2012 Olympics. The venue has a capacity of around 12,000 fans.

Joyce will be hoping to impress in front of his home supporters, having tasted defeat last time out in London at the Copper Box Arena.

How to get tickets for Joe Joyce vs Zhieli Zhang 2

Tickets for the clash between Joe Joyce and Zhieli Zhang have been on sale since Friday, June 30.

Boxing fans can purchase tickets for the big fight on Ticketmaster. Tickets are priced between £64.65 and £565.25 depending on location.

How to watch Joe Joyce vs Zheili Zhang 2

TNT Sports will provide comprehensive coverage of the fight between Joe Joyce and Zhleli Zhang.

It is the first high-profile fight to take place on the channel since it changed its name from BT Sport at the start of July.

TNT Sports customers can also live stream all the action on the TNT Sports app which is available to download on your mobile phone or electronic device.

The exact start time of the 12-round fight has not yet been confirmed but based on the last encounter we can expect the undercard to start at around 5.30pm with the main event taking place at 10.30pm.

These timings could be subject to change based on the length of the undercard fights, which have not yet been confirmed.

Who is the favourite to win between Joe Joyce and Zhieli Zhang?

Zhieli Zhang is the slight favourite to triumph in the rematch against Joe Joyce.

Zhang dominated the first encounter between the pair in the best performance of his professional career.

Joyce struggled to deal with the power of the Chinese heavyweight and the fight was stopped in round six due to his gruesome swollen eye.

The two fighters have both had a very similar path to stardom in boxing which makes the fight an intriguing watch for many fans.

Joyce and Zhang both rose to prominence at amateur level and won silver medals at the Olympic games before turning to professional boxing.

The pair both turned professional in their thirties and both have suffered defeat on just one occasion.

Zhang’s only professional defeat came against Croatian star Filip Hrgovic - while Joyce tasted defeat for the first time against the Chinese fighter.

SkyBet has given Zhilei Zhang odds of 8/13 to win the fight, while Joyce is priced at 11/8.