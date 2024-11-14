Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Katie Taylor, one of the most renowned figures in women’s boxing, is set to make history once again as she defends her undisputed super-lightweight titles this week.

The 38-year-old will face Amanda Serrano in a rematch this Friday (November 15), as part of the highly anticipated undercard for the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul event at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

The fight marks a milestone for Taylor's illustrious career, as Taylor will earn a career-high purse of approximately $6 million (£4.7 million), making the fight the richest in women’s boxing history.

Born on July 2, 1986, in Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland, Taylor has has held the undisputed and lineal world lightweight titles since 2019 and the undisputed and lineal world super-lightweight titles since 2023. Her professional record stands at an impressive 23 wins, including six by knockout, and just one loss.

Taylor’s journey in boxing began in her youth, heavily influenced by her family. Her mother, Bridget, was Ireland’s first female boxing judge, and her father, Pete, coached her to numerous championships, including a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

As an amateur, Taylor dominated the sport, winning five consecutive Women's World Championships gold medals, six European Championships golds, and five European Union Championships golds. After turning professional in 2016, she quickly established herself as a two-weight world champion and a trailblazer for women in boxing.

Before committing to boxing full-time, Taylor also excelled in football, representing the Republic of Ireland women's national team, showcasing her exceptional athleticism across disciplines.

Speaking ahead of the bout, she said: “This fight represents everything we’ve worked for as women in boxing. To headline a card of this magnitude and inspire future generations is a dream come true.”

According to Balls, Taylor’s net worth is €3 million to €3.5 million as of 2023.