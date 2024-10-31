German Olympic gold medallist Lisa Buckwitz has joined OnlyFans - but assured fans there will be no nudity.

The 29-year-old bobsleigh star said the move was part of her new partnership with the subscription based social platform that aims to offer a behind-the-scenes look into her life as an elite athlete.

Speaking to BILD, she said: “Fans get exclusive access to content that I don't normally share - the daily grind, the dynamics within the team, and the personal milestones that often go unseen.” She said her posts will feature “fitness and nutrition tips, competition preparation, and the rituals that help me focus on competition day.”

Buckwitz rose to fame after her 2018 Winter Olympics win in Pyeongchang, where she claimed gold in the two-woman bobsleigh event as a brakeman. Now a bobsleigh pilot, she recently added to her achievements with a world title in Winterberg.

Buckwitz sees her OnlyFans presence as an opportunity to connect with her followers in a unique way, saying: “For me, it’s a real opportunity to show people what it means to compete at the highest level in this sport - beyond the competitive moments.”

The deal, part of OnlyFans’ efforts to diversify content beyond adult material, will include a fixed payment for Buckwitz along with bonuses based on subscription numbers. As part of the sponsorship, the OnlyFans logo will be displayed on her sled and attire.

This came as she appeared as a Playboy cover ahead of the Beijing 2022 Olympics, as she responded to the mixed public reactions she received. She said: “There are definitely a lot of people who will be happy… and of course there will be a few jealous people. But honestly: I don’t care. What’s important is that I, my boyfriend, and my family like the pictures.”

Buckwitz joins a growing list of athletes, including British diver Jack Laugher and Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman, who use OnlyFans to support their sports careers and connect with fans.