The most eagerly anticipated World Darts Championship Final for many a year went the way of Luke Humphries as he beat 16-year-old prodigy Luke Littler.

Luke Littler arrived at Alexandra Palace in mid-December simply wanting to win one match.

The 16-year-old leaves two weeks on from his stunning debut as a beaten finalist, with £200,000 prize money in his bank account and as a household name after becoming the story of the sporting world. Such are the greatest tales ever written, this one was that simply came out of the blue, but one that would have not have the romantic ending many crave.

Leg-by-leg, set-by-set, match-by-match, the youngster has made a mockery of predictions by experts, pundits and casual viewers. Some, myself included, felt each step would be step too far and would see the prodigy head home with warm memories and something to build on for a promising career that lies ahead.

Yet every passing test was passed with flying colours. Every slight misstep brought a calmness and serenity that belied his tender age and clear lack of experience on the biggest stage that the world of darts has to offer. Former world champions, masters of the sport, men who have their names etched in silver, were left trailing in Littler’s wake as what felt like a dream date with destiny became a very realistic target.

Christian Kist, an awkward first round opponent, was cast aside. Andrew Gilding and Matt Campbell were punished for having the nerve to take a set from the youngster before being dispatched. Raymond van Barneveld, a true legend of the game and a five-time world champion, was blown away and Brendan Dolan, fresh from dumping out another former champion Gerwyn Price, met a similar fate as Littler romped to a 5-1 win.

The biggest test yet, as some stated, was to be semi-final opponent Rob Cross, the man who broke Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor’s dream of becoming world champion for a 17th time on his final appearance at Alexandra Palace. The 2018 world champion became the first player to take two sets from Littler during the tournament - but that was as good as got for Cross as the teenager posted a three-dart average of 106.5 and hit sixteen 180s on his way to a 6-2 win.

For the first time, with the world watching his every throw, serious and sustained pressure was applied the Littler during Wednesday night’s final with that man that ends the tournament as the world’s number one. As the youngster himself predicted, time was taken to settle as the brutal consistency of Luke Humphries threatened to destroy the dream before it even had a chance to formulate. But once both players did ease into their natural game, a true battle for the ages came to pass.

Just when Humphries looked to be heading out of sight, Littler reeled him in and threatened to dominate an intriguing contest. The second leg of the sixth set summed up the breathless nature as Humphries threatened a nine-dart finish and Littler came within millimetres of landing a maximum 170 check-out. The youngster eventually took the set after a rare lapse in concentration from his opponent and went on to open up a two-set advantage.

Humphries, as he always does, hit back in some style, punishing a misplaced effort at a single 18, landing what felt like another psychological blow on the prodigious young talent before inflicting another by taking the eighth set and ramping up the pressure even further. The elder statesman, if he can be classed as such at the age of 28, always deserved better than being an after-thought after a stunning 12 months that saw him claim World Grand Prix Final, Grand Slam of Darts Final and Players Championship Final wins.

His coolness and class, his unrelenting pressure, his ever increasing average all played a part in punishing the slightest of lapses from Littler and the man many rightly believe is the best in the world roared out of sight and left his young opponent trailing in his wake. This dream ended in disappointment - but for the unrelenting Humphries, the man that did what former world champions could not do to life the trophy himself, it was a fitting end to the best year of his career by some distance.

But to part quote the late, great commentator Sid Waddell, the man whose name adorns the very trophy Littler watched the impressive Humphries lift: "When Alexander of Macedonia was 33, he cried salt tears because there were no more worlds to conquer…Littler’s only 16.”