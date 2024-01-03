Luke Littler may still be too young to buy a car or spend his darts winnings on a bottle of fizz but can fund his kebabs and Alton Tower trips with the World Championship jackpot.

The winner of the World Darts Championship 2024 is set to take home a huge £500,000 in prize money on Wednesday night with both 16-year-old Luke Littler and his opponent Luke Humphries with an eye on the prize.

The two darts stars are already guaranteed a minimum of £200,000, the sum awarded to the runner-up, with the prestigious competition coughing up a total of £2.5 million in winnings across all the rounds. They are staggering numbers, especially for a player who is still too young to drive, vote or drink alcohol.

Instead, Littler spends his time away from the sport enjoying fast food, soft drinks and planning trips to theme parks, as most 16-year-olds do. NationalWorld looks at just how much the star could enjoy his hobbies should he win the £500,000 tonight.

Luke Littler final win would feed kebab love for 171 years

Darts sensation Luke Littler is known to celebrate every victory with the meal of champions, a doner kebab. The teenager's grounded tradition has warmed the hearts of the nation and it's been a week full of fast food thanks to his incredible path to the World Darts Championship final.

It has been reported that Littler has been getting his fill of kebabs from German Doner Kebab in Islington this week, with the chain near his hotel in London. The darts star has posed with the £7.99 beef and chicken doner kebab, which usually comes with red cabbage, onion, tomato, lettuce, chilli, garlic and yoghurt sauce - although 'Luke the Nuke' is known to like nothing more than lettuce and mayonnaise with his meat.

Should Littler win the huge £500,000 jackpot on Wednesday night, he'd be able to afford a huge 62,500 doner kebabs with his winnings. That would be enough kebabs to feed the Alexandra Palace crowd six times over or would fund the darts star eating a kebab for breakfast, lunch and dinner every day for 57 years. If he was to eat one a day, Littler would have to live another 171 years to run out of cash.

One of the GDK managers in Islington, Shah Zandi, told MailOnline: "We're proud to be helping to power him to victory. The mixed doner wrap is very tasty. It's not too spicy and it has a generous mix of meat, sauce and salad. It's not overloaded with ingredients, simple but tasty. Just like he prefers.

"I've been working here for eight years and I eat the same kebab as him practically every day. For me, it's the best in Islington. We haven't had the pleasure of seeing him in this shop yet so he either gets someone to go and pick it up for him or he orders online."

Soft drinks and vapes to wash down the kebabs

Littler's strict post-victory routine has a lot more to it than just a doner kebab too. The sportsman has shared that he likes to wash the fast food down with 'bottles of Coke and Fanta' as well as 'some vapes'.

At just 16 years old, the darts player is not yet old enough to buy a vape, with the legal age for purchasing e-cigarettes in the UK standing at 18. OkVape reports that the average price of a device is between £15 and £30.

The £500,000 of winnings from the World Darts Championship could therefore help Littler buy around 25,000 vapes, although the teenager will no doubt be encouraged to put his huge winnings towards more worthwhile investments.

Days out at Alton Towers with friends back home

The Warrington star's pals back at home are no fools to the huge prize money their best friend could be taking home from the World Darts Championship in London and Littler has admitted he has already promised to treat his chums. He told TalkSport: "All my friends are watching at home, we've always said we need to go Blackpool or Alton Towers so I think they will be looking at me like 'you're paying, Luke' and I'll be like, yeah, okay!"

Luke Littler has promised his mates a trip to Alton Towers (Image: Getty Images)

A lovely day out to be treated to by your friend at 16 years old, even if Littler has a huge friendship circle, the entry fee shouldn't take too much off his potential winnings. An on-the-day entry to the Staffordshire theme park currently costs £68.