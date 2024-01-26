Luke Littler - next darts match and how to watch Premier League on TV and livestream?
Luke Littler will play in the Premier League 2024 darts series after being fast-tracked into the event.
Luke Littler has captured the hearts of the nation on his extraordinary darts journey and the teenage sensation will be back on the circuit in the Premier League 2024 from February.
The 17-year-old from Runcorn is already favourite to win Sports Personality of the Year after his World Darts Championship run to the final and there is huge interest in where his career goes next.
NationalWorld has all you need to know about when Luke Littler is playing next and how to follow on TV and livestream.
When is Luke Littler's next darts match?
Luke Littler will play his next darts match in the Premier League when the upcoming 2024 season starts in February. The 17-year-old will play his opening game against Luke Humphries on Thursday, February 1.
That fixture will be a rematch of the World Darts Championship final earlier this month, which world number one Humphries won to end the Littler fairytale. Since then, Littler has picked up his first title as a professional by winning the Bahrain Darts Masters.
His success has seen him invited to take part in the Premier League competition for the first time on a fast-track path. The Professional Darts Corporation and Sky Sports are looking to build on the fanfare surrounding the teenager.
When are Luke Littler's Premier League dart matches this year?
After starting the Premier League season with the tricky fixture against Luke Humphries, Luke Littler will have 15 more matches before a potential semi-final and final. The series will take place over 17 consecutive weeks and grip the darts world.
Here are Luke Littler's upcoming darts fixtures in the Premier League series:
- Night One, Thursday, February 1 - Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries, Cardiff
- Night Two, Thursday, February 8 - Luke Littler vs Rob Cross, Berlin
- Night Three, Thursday, February 15 - Gerwyn Price vs Luke Littler, Glasgow
- Night Four, Thursday, February 22 - Peter Wright vs Luke Littler - Newcastle
- Night Five, Thursday, February 29 - Luke Littler vs Michael Smith - Exeter
- Night Six, Thursday, March 7 - Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Littler - Brighton
- Night Seven, Thursday, March 14 - Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler - Nottingham
- Night Eight, Thursday, March 14 - Fixtures confirmed following Night Seven - Dublin
- Night Nine, Thursday, March 28 - Luke Humphries vs Luke Littler - Belfast
- Night Ten, Thursday, April 3 - Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen - Manchester
- Night 11, Thursday, April 11 - Rob Cross vs Luke Littler - Birmingham
- Night 12, Thursday, April 18 - Michael Smith vs Luke Littler - Rotterdam
- Night 13, Thursday, April 25 - Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price - Liverpool
- Night 14, Thursday, May 2 - Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall - Aberdeen
- Night 15, Thursday, May 9 - Luke Littler vs Peter Wright - Leeds
- Night 16, Thursday, May 16 - Fixtures confirmed after Night 15 - Sheffield
The semi-finals and final will then take place on Thursday, May 23 at The O2 in London.
How to watch Luke Littler on TV and livestream?
The Premier League darts series will be shown on Sky Sports in 2024. Subscribers can watch Luke Littler through the broadcast or livestream the event via the Sky Go or NOW TV app.
For those who are not subscribed, NOW TV offers temporary passes which would grant access to the darts. There is a daily pass for £11.99, which gives 24 hours of access to all 11 Sky Sports channels. There is also a monthly pass available for £34.99.
