Darts sensation Luke Littler has won the final of the Bahrain Masters vs Michael van Gerwen - all you need to know including prize money details

Luke Littler speaking to the press.

Luke Littler shocked the sporting world once again by brushing aside Michael van Gerwen in the Bahrain Masters final. Just weeks after taking the World Championships by storm, the 16-year-old dethroned an all-time great to clinch his first PDC crown. Littler showed no sign of nerves to claim an 8-5 victory in the Middle East.

Earlier in the day, the Nuke claimed wins against Nathan Aspinall and former world No.1 Gerwyn Price to reach the illustrious final. Darts fans were amazed at his nine-dart finish against Aspinall - his first throws of the day.

Littler rifled home from 141 - hammering in a double 12 to get the day off to a flyer. He comfortably beat Aspinall 7-3 before dismantling Price, considered the world’s greatest in 2021, by the same scoreline.

A maiden match-up with Van Gerwen awaited, with the Dutchman making no secret of his desire to win the trophy. He said on Thursday: “I've never won this event and I quite like this trophy, so I want to win tomorrow!"

NationalWorld has profiled everything you need to know about Littler's win and you can can watch him in action next.

When will Luke Littler compete next?

Littler will have little time to enjoy the Bahrain celebrations as he travels to Maaspoort Den Bosch to compete in the TOTO Dutch Darts Masters. The event takes place next week (January 26-27).

Van Gerwen is set to take part as he aims to exert revenge for his recent defeat. Dan Chisnall beat Luke Humphries to win last year’s final, with the prize fund for the victor set at £20,000.

How much Bahrain prize money did Luke Littler win?

Fans may be surprised to learn that the total prize fund for the entire tournament is £60,000. To put that into context, Littler won around that for his quarter-final win over Brendan Dolan at the World Championships.

Winner Littler scooped £20,000, with runner-up Van Gerwen netting £10,000. Littler’s nine-dart finish earlier today also bagged him a cool £5,000.

When will Luke Littler play in the Premier League Darts?

Littler’s heroics at the World Championships earned him a spot in the eight-man Premier League Darts. The format takes place weekly from February 1 until May 23 in cities across the UK, with the prize fund for the winner a whopping £275,000.

“It will be right up my street and I can't wait,” the Nuke said after his inclusion. “Obviously, Manchester and Liverpool are very close to my hometown (Warrington) and I'm looking forward to the magnificent Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Cardiff, Brighton... it's going to be an amazing experience.