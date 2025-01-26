Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manchester United may get a new and bigger stadium as part of a major regeneration project around Old Trafford.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project, described as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” by United’s chief executive Omar Berrada, aims to transform the area and drive economic growth.

At the heart of the project is the potential construction of a world-class stadium. Options include either redeveloping Old Trafford to increase its capacity to 87,000 or building a new ground capable of holding 100,000 fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The delivery of a world-class stadium can be the catalyst for major regeneration of an area of Greater Manchester which requires new investment to thrive again,” Berrada said in a statement on Manchester United’s website.

“We cannot achieve that wider aim on our own, which is why we welcome the announcement by the Chancellor and the ongoing support of the Mayor of Greater Manchester (Andy Burnham) and Trafford Council. If we work together, there is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a landmark project around Old Trafford that the whole region can be proud of.”

Manchester United may get a new and bigger stadium as part of a major regeneration project around Old Trafford. | Getty Images

While Manchester United will be responsible for the stadium development, public support will be critical for unlocking broader opportunities, including improvements to transport infrastructure and housing in the area.

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves highlighted the project as “a shining example” of the Government’s strategy to stimulate economic growth. Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “The project around Old Trafford represents the biggest opportunity for urban regeneration this country has seen since London 2012 and is a key part of our 10-year plan to turbocharge growth across Greater Manchester.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We look forward to working with the Government on moving freight away from the site around Old Trafford to new locations to open up capacity on our rail network and unlock massive regeneration potential – delivering benefits across the whole of the North.”

The Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force, which includes figures such as Burnham, former United player Gary Neville, and World Athletics president Lord Coe, recently released an initial report on the project’s potential. Findings suggest the regeneration could deliver £7.3 billion in gross value added to the UK economy and create more than 90,000 jobs.

United plans to decide by summer whether to redevelop the existing stadium or build a new one, with surveys showing a majority of fans favouring a new build.

To support the project, Trafford Council and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority will discuss the creation of a Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC). An MDC is a statutory body that facilitates large-scale development by acquiring land, developing infrastructure, and delivering mixed-use regeneration projects.