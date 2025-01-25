Manchester United’s youngest ever player David Gaskell dies aged 84
Manchester United’s youngest ever player, former goalkeeper David Gaskell, has died aged 84.
Gaskell was just 16 years and 19 days old when he came on for United at Manchester City’s Maine Road, following an injury to first-choice keeper Ray Wood, in October 1956.
The youngster went on to keep a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory as United won the Charity Shield.
Gaskell spent 11 years at Old Trafford with the highlight being helping United win the FA Cup final 3-1 against Leicester at Wembley in 1963.
Gaskell’s family confirmed his death in a statement, adding on the United website: “Dave Gaskell leaves behind not just a remarkable sporting legacy, but an enduring example of kindness, dedication, and humility. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.”
United said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of David Gaskell, our youngest ever debutant and former goalkeeper. We extend our condolences to his family and friends.”
