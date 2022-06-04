Rafael Nadal beat Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals and will now compete for an incredible 14th victory in Paris.

Rafael Nadal is through to the men’s singles final of the French Open once again and is targeting an incredible 14th title win at Roland Garros.

The Spaniard has come through tough tests against world number one Novak Djokovic and world number three Alexander Zverev on his route to the showpiece finale.

No player has won the trophy more in the competitions history and the 36 year old will be looking to reassert his well earned moniker as “the King of Clay” with another victory.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the men’s French Open final 2022

When is the men’s French Open final?

Nadal and Djokovic after their 4-hour quarter final match

The men’s final will take place on Sunday 5 June 2022 at 2pm BST.

The match will be played on the Philippe-Chartier court at Roland-Garros.

How to watch the men’s French Open final

All of the live coverage from the French Open is available to watch through Eurosport.

Subscriptions for the sports-based start at £6.99/month.

Who will Rafael Nadal face in the 2022 French Open final?

Standing between Rafael Nadal and a 14th Roland Garros title is world number eight Casper Ruud.

This s the furthest the Norwegian has made it at any Grand Slam event with his previous best coming when he reached the fourth round of the 2021 Australian Open.

Victory over Nadal would secure a first ever major title for the 23-year old.

How did Rafael Nadal reach the French Open final?

Nadal beat Australia’s Jordan Thompson in straight sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in his first round match before comfortably seeing off France’s Corentin Moutet in round two.

The third round also saw a straight sets victory for the Spaniard who beat Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands.

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime was the first to really challenge Nadal as he won two sets but the King of Clay was still able to secure the win and set up a quarter final encounter with Novak Djokovic.

Nadal endured another four-hour thriller just over 48 hours after he had played Auger-Aliassime in a five-set marathon.

While Djokovic had spoken before relaying how pleased he was to have had a less physically exhausting match against Diego Schwartzman in the last 16, it would appear that Nadal’s first four-hour match served as an ideal warm-up for the big bust-up between two of tennis’s heavyweights.

Nadal took the first set 6-2 before the Serbian world number one fought back to take the second set 6-4. But the Spaniard was far from finished and took the final two sets 6-2 7-6 (7-4).

The Spaniard would have expected another tough encounter when he took on world number three Alexander Zverev but a sudden injury to the German in the second set saw him forced to retire from the match - giving Nadal a walkover victory and a spot in the final.

French Open men’s final latest betting odds

Rafael Nadal is the heavy favourite to win the 2022 French Open men’s single final.