Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic in quarter-final thriller as French Open Final is just four days away.

Two of tennis’s greatest players took to centre stage yesterday (Tuesday 31 May) in a thrilling showdown in the French Open quarter finals.

Novak Djokovic came into the tournament as the reigning champion and the world number one hoping to match Rafael Nadal’s recent record-breaking 21 Grand Slam titles, however it was not to be.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The King of Clay did it once more and the pair’s 59th meet ended with Nadal taking the win for the 29th time in their history.

Nadal endured another four-hour thriller just over 48 hours after he had played Felix Auger-Aliassime in a five-set marathon.

While Djokovic had spoken before relaying how pleased he was to have had a less physically exhausting match against Diego Schwartzman in the last 16, it would appear that Nadal’s first four-hour match served as an ideal warm-up for the big bust-up between two of tennis’s heavyweights.

Nadal took the first set 6-2 before the Serbian world number one fought back to take the second set 6-4. But the Spaniard was far from finished and took the final two sets 6-2 7-6 (7-4).

Nadal and Djokovic after their 4-hour quarter final match

The 21 Grand Slam winner will now prepare for his battle against Germany’s Alexander Zverev, who beat the rising Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz to make his way to the semi-finals.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the men’s French Open final 2022

When is the men’s French Open final?

The final will take place on Sunday 5 June 2022 at 2pm BST. The match will be played on the Philippe-Chartier court at Roland-Garros.

How to watch the men’s French Open final

All of the live coverage from the French Open is available to watch through Eurosport. Subscriptions for the sports-based start at £6.99/month

When is the men’s French Open semi final?

The two semi final matches will be played on Friday 3 June 2022 with the first one scheduled to begin at 1.45pm BST.

The second final, which is between Nadal and Zverev, will begin after the conclusion of the first.

Both matches will take place on the Philippe-Chartier court.

Andrey Rublev will play Marin Cilic for a place in the semi final while Casper Ruud will play Holger Rune for the final place in the semi finals.

These matches begin at 2pm BST and 7.45pm BST respectively today, Wednesday 1 June 2022.

Latest odds for French Open

Odds courtesey of Bet365: