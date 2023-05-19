As the last night of the Premier League Darts in Aberdeen drew to a close, the thoughts of fans were not with Dimitri van den Bergh, who bowed out of the competition with his first and only win, but Michael van Gerwen. The 'Green Machine' was forced to pull out of his semi-final game with the Belgian after suffering a major injury - leaving his future up in the air.

Gerwyn Price finished top of the league phase and progressed to the play-offs for the first time in his darting career. The Iceman will be joined not only by reigning world champion Michael Smith and World Cup of Darts partner Jonny Clayton, but also Mighty Mike despite the health scare - whether the Dutchman will actually be able to make the finale at London's O2 Arena on 25 May remains to be seen.

Van Gerwen already had his play-off place secured well before a dart was even thrown in Aberdeen on Thursday (18 May), but he finished in third place with three night wins, 19 matches won and 33 points. He is well on course to win his seventh Premier League title and go back-to-back after last year's success.

But something that happened during his opening round win over Chris Dobey has not only darts fans but the PDC worried. Here is what you need to know about the injury Michael van Gerwen suffered and whether or not he will be match fit in time to make the play-offs.

What happened to Michael van Gerwen?

Michael van Gerwen suffered a major injury during his Premier League Darts game with Chris Dobey in Aberdeen on 18 May - Credit: Getty Adobe

Michael van Gerwen's 6-3 victory over Chris Dobey would make people think that the Dutchman made light-work of Hollywood, but it was everything but. Concerns for the darts superstar started to grow in the sixth leg of the contest when he bust 17 going for a single one, as the dart uncharacteristically flopped out of his hand and smack in the middle of the 18 segment - a leg he then went on to lose.

Then when it came to tidying things up in the following leg on tops to win, three haphazardly thrown arrows were followed by a grimace from MVG as he continued to shake his arm out, looking visibly uncomfortable and in pain as he massaged his right shoulder.

Sky Sports commentator on the night Dan Dawson said with worry: "It may be absolutely nothing, may just be a little twinge, but this could be potentially significant for tonight and more importantly The O2", while co-commentator Wayne Mardle followed: "This is constant now, this is every single throw, something has gone amis with Michael van Gerwen....yep, there's problems here!".

Ten match darts and plenty of wincing later, Michael van Gerwen went on to secure his victory but did he continue on for too long. Sky Sports then went on to confirm that Mighty Mike had indeed pulled out of his next match-up against Dimi.

It is believed that the issue is muscular on the shoulder of Michael van Gerwen, but this is yet to be confirmed by him or his representatives.

Will Michael van Gerwen play in the Premier League Darts play-offs?

The injury now means that Michael van Gerwen's future in the Premier League Darts play-offs is now uncertain.

Following the Dobey game, Wayne Mardle said on Sky Sports: "I think it's the right thing to do. Everyone has to agree that it's not about tonight, unfortunately for all of these out in Aberdeen it's all about next week at The O2. Whatever he needs done needs to start right now, his health is the first and foremost but if he can get healthy in a week then great, if he can't then he could be ruled out of the World Cup, the World Matchplay - I just hope that he's okay to play next week".

What happens if Michael van Gerwen can't play in the Premier League Darts play-offs?

The PDC has is yet to confirm the process it will follow if Michael van Gerwen is forced to pull out of the Premier League Darts play-offs. It is likely that either his opponent, which is set to be Bully Boy Michael Smith, will receive a bye to the final or another player will take his place.