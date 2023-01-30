Chris Dobey has been selected for the tour following his win at The Masters alongside seven other top players.

The Professional Darts Corporation has confirmed the line up for the 2023 Premier League following the conclusion of the first major tournament of the year.

Following on from Michael Smith’s World Championship win at the Alexandra Palace the PDC’s top 24 players took part in The Masters at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes at the end of January. An announcement was then made the day after the event confirming the eight players who would make up the field for the Premier League. Here are the players who have been chosen as well as information on venues and tickets:

Which players are taking part in the 2023 Premier League of darts?

Eight players will participate in the Premier League and they are made up for the four top ranked players in the Order of Merit, the de facto world rankings for the sport, and four wild cards.

The current world champion Michael Smith leads the field alongside three former world champions in Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price. Those were the four players who automatically qualified as the top four ranked players in the world.

Making up the field are Jonny Clayton, Nathan Aspinall and Dimitri van den Bergh and they are joined by Chris Dobey, the winner of The Masters who will be making his debut in the competition. Michael van Gerwen and Jonny Clayton are the only former winners of the event taking part with the Dutchman having won a record sixth title last year and Clayton having lifted the trophy the previous year in 2021.

When is the Premier League? Dates and venues for darts tour

Here is how the dates and venues for the 2023 Premier League looks:

Night 1 - The SSE Arena, Belfast - Thursday February 2

Night 2 - Cardiff International Arena - Thursday February 9

Night 3 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow - Thursday February 16

Night 4 - 3Arena, Dublin - Thursday February 23

Night 5 - Westpoint Exeter - Thursday March 2

Night 6 - The Brighton Centre - Thursday March 9

Night 7 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - Thursday March 16

Night 8 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle - Thursday March 23

Night 9 - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin - Thursday March 30

Night 10 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham - Thursday April 6

Night 11 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool - Thursday April 13

Night 12 - Rotterdam Ahoy - Thursday April 20

Night 13 - First Direct Arena, Leeds - Thursday April 27

Night 14 - AO Arena, Manchester - Thursday May 4

Night 15 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield - Thursday May 11

Night 16 - P&J Live, Aberdeen - Thursday May 18

Play-Offs - The O2, London - Thursday May 25

Premier League of Darts 2023 tickets