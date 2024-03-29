Mike Tyson's fight against Jake Paul is at risk of being cancelled. Picture: Getty Images

Mike Tyson’s highly-anticipated comeback fight against Jake Paul is at risk of cancellation should the former heavyweight champion fail two scientific tests.

Boxing fans are polarised about the proposed bout, currently set to take place in Texas on July 20. Tyson - who retired from the sport in 2005 - will be 58 by the time he steps into the ring.

The back end of his career resulted in “The Baddest Man on the Planet” losing to low-ranking fighters like Danny Williams and Kevin McBride. Tyson quit on his stool against the latter, declaring he no longer harboured the desire to lace up the gloves.

However, Tyson revealed “the gods of war” had “reawakened” him in 2020 ahead of an exhibition with fellow veteran Roy Jones Jr. Almost four years on, Iron Mike - who remains the youngest heavyweight champion in history - will take on a man 31 years his junior.

Paul - alongside his brother Logan - shot to stardom as a social media personality and YouTuber. Recent years have seen him step into boxing, earning KO victories against former UFC fighters and journeymen.

The 27-year-old suffered his first career loss to Tommy Fury 13 months ago and has steadily rebuilt since then. However, a mammoth clash against a Hall of Famer is set to capture a global audience.

Netflix will stream the event to subscribers at no extra cost - providing the bout goes ahead. Tela Mange, communications manager for the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations, told USA Today that Tyson must pass electroencephalogram (EEG) and an electrocardiogram (EKG) tests to be cleared to fight.

Concerns over Tyson’s age is the main talking point ahead of the contest - triggering fury towards Paul from boxing purists. As it stands, punters are unsure whether Tyson vs Paul will be a professional bout or be scheduled as an exhibition.