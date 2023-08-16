Millie Bright will be leading England out for their semi-final clash against Australia - but who is the Lionesses captain?

England’s Lionesses were forced to appoint a new captain in Millie Bright after Leah Williamson sustained an injury, ruling her out of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The experienced Chelsea centre back will now be leading her country out as they face Australia in the World Cup semi-final.

Known as a sturdy and attack-minded defender, Bright has developed into one of the leaders of the Chelsea Women’s side and become a regular England international since 2014. But what else is there to know about the Lionesses captain?

Who is Lionesses captain Millie Bright?

The 29 year old grew up in Chesterfield, Derbyshire where she had her eyes set on a career in equestrianism before turning her attention to football. Now a top athlete playing for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League, she has enjoyed over 200 appearances in top-flight football.

Early on, Bright was scouted by Sheffield United whilst playing for local team Killamarsh Dynamos but ended up joining Doncaster Rovers Belles - where she made her professional debut. Bright was shipped out to Leeds Ladies to help her development before returning to Doncaster, in which she spent two more years.

In 2014, after a successful spell at the club, she signed for WSL team Chelsea and has been a loyal servant ever since. Bright is known as a consistent and reliable defender that can play multiple positions across the back line.

During her time with the blues, Bright has picked up four Women’s Super League titles, three FA Women’s Cups and reaching the UEFA Champions League Final, and has even chipped in with 14 goals. She was named in the PFA Team of the Year for both 2017–18 and 2019–20 seasons and starred in the FIFA FIFPro Women’s World11 in 2020.