Captained by LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, 24 of the best players across the NBA will play against one another this February

The annual NBA All-Stars game is about to kick off – or tee off, since it’s basketball – once again.

Captained by LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, 24 of the best players across the NBA league will play against one another as part of one of the biggest events in the US sporting calendar.

Here’s everything you need to know about the NBA All-Stars game and how to watch it in the UK.

What is the NBA All-Stars?

The NBA All-Stars Game is an exhibition game (meaning it’s a friendly game, with no bearing on the team/player rankings otherwise) held every February. The teams are made up of 24 of the best players across the entire league, with the starting line-up typically voted on by fans and other players.

What is the starting lineup? Who is on the All-Stars roster?

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will be team captains, with Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla coaching Team Giannis and Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone coaching Team LeBron.

In an unusual twist, James and Antetokounmpo won’t have chosen their teams in advance – instead, they’ll choose their players live on air, 30 minutes before the game begins. They’ll also be choosing their reserve players first, another unusual twist that means the starting lineup players will be the last to be chosen.

The All-Star players they’ll be able to select their teams from are:

Steph Curry

Luka Doncic

Kyrie Irving

Nikola Jokic

Donovan Mitchell

Jayson Tatum

Bam Adebayo

Jaylen Brown

Demar Derozan

Joel Embiid

Paul George

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Tyrese Haliburton

Jrue Holiday

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Damian Lillard

Lauri Markkanen

Ja Morant

Julius Randle

Domantas Sabonis

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson were both due to play but will be unable to due to injury (Durant with a sprained MCL in his knee, and Williamson recovering from a hamstring injury). Their replacements are yet to be announced.

How can I watch the NBA All-Stars draft?

The draft picks will take place at 7:30 pm ET on Sunday 19 February/12:30 am GMT on Monday 20 February.

In the US, you can watch it on TNT. In the UK, you can watch it with the Sky Sports Main Event, which you can sign up for here.

How can I watch the NBA All-Stars game?

The game itself will take place only a short while later, with kick off at 8 pm ET on Sunday 19 February/1 am GMT on Monday 20 February.