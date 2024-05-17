NFL games to be held in London in the 2024/25 season
Fans of NFL based in the UK have plenty of reasons to celebrate - a series of American Football games will be played across several venues in the country for its 2024/25 season.
In this piece, we’ll give you a brief rundown of every NFL game that will be taking place in the UK next season - including the date it will be played and the host venue.
There will be three NFL games held in London in total - two games will be held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the other taking place at Wembley Stadium. Additionally, other international NFL games this season will be held in the Allianz Arena in Germany and the Corinthians Arena in Brazil.
New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings
The New York Jets will take on the Minnesota Vikings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in week five of the NFL season. As things stand, the game is scheduled to take place on October 6.
Chicago Bears vs Jacksonville Jaguars
The game between the Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars will also take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - this match is due to be held on October 13.
New England Patriots vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Former team of NFL legend Tom Brady, the New England Patriots, will play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. They will take to Wembley for week seven of the NFL season on October 20.
GM NFL UK & Ireland Henry Hodgson said: “The 2024 NFL London Games promise to be a football spectacle once again for fans in the UK and beyond.
“We have played games in London since 2007, and there has never been greater interest in the sport here. We look forward to welcoming the teams to the capital later this year, engaging new fans and bringing the game to new audiences.”