Oleksandr Usyk will aim to maintain his unbeaten record against Daniel Dubois in an action packed night of boxing

Oleksandr Usyk will aim to maintain his unbeaten record against Daniel Dubois in an action packed night of boxing. (Getty Images)

Boxing prodigy Daniel Dubois will challenge reigning champion Oleksandr Usyk for the unified heavyweight titles this weekend.

Dubois is regarded as one of the best young heavyweights on the planet and he is known for his exceptional punch power with 18 of his 19 victories coming by way of knockout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 25-year-old has suffered just one career defeat since turning professional and that came against Olympic medalist Joe Joyce.

The British boxer is hoping to stage an upset in the most challenging fight of his professional career against unbeaten, gold medalist Usyk.

The fight is set to have a major impact on the landscape of the heavyweight division and the winner could potentially face fellow champion Tyson Fury in an undisputed showdown.

The main event is likely to attract interest from audiences around the world, but boxing fans will also be treated to many intriguing matchups on the undercard as Prince Nassem Hamed’s son, Aadam Hamed, aims to live up to his fathers legacy on his professional debut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With that in mind we have taken a look at all the fights taking place on the undercard in a huge night of boxing on Saturday 26 August.

Who is on the undercard for Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois?

Oleksandr Usyk’s fellow Ukrainian fighter Denys Berinchky will take on Anthony Yigit in the final contest before the main event.

Berinchky won a silver medal at the Olympic games in London and he is unbeaten in his professional career as a lightweight with 17 victories.

Yigit was beaten by Berinchky in the Olympic games 12 years ago and he is on a mission to avenge that defeat in this contest. Yigit has a record of 27 victories, three defeats and one draw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

British Commonwealth middleweight champion Hamzah Sheeraz will also be involved in a high-profile matchup and he takes on another Ukrainian fighter in Dmytro Mytrofanov. Sheeraz boasts an unbeaten record of 17 victories and he has stopped all of his last 11 opponents in the ring, while Mytrofanov is a former Olympic participant for Ukraine who holds a record of 13 victories and one draw.

Another talking point for boxing fans will be the debut of youngster Aadam Hamed.

Aadam is the son of British featherweight champion Prince Naseem, who is regarded as one of the greatest and most entertaining fighters of his generation. Prince Naseem, who was trained by legendary boxing coach Brendan Ingle, has a record of 36 wins and one defeat, with an impressive 31 knockouts. He has been described as a source of inspiration from many future world champions including Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk and Floyd Mayweather.

Aadam Hamed is 23-years-old and has a huge reputation to live up to and he has been training at McCracken’s gym in Birmingham in preparation for his debut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has a following of over 112,000 on Instagram and is tipped for stardom but his first opponent has not yet been revealed to the public.

His younger brother Sami Hamed also plans to turn professional in the near future.

Here is the full list of all the fights taking place on the undercard:

Yaroslav Khartsy vs Konrad Czajkowski

Bryce Mills vs Damian Tymosz

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Janos Penzes

Aadam Hamed vs TBC

Oleksandr Solomennikov vs Piotr Gudel

Nursultan Amanzholov vs Lazizbek Mullojonov

Vasile Cebotari vs Joel Julio

Rafal Wolsczecki vs Roberto Arriaza

Daniel Lapin vs Aro Schwartz

Dmytro Mytrofanov vs Hamzah Sheeraz

Denys Bereinchky vs Anthony Yigit

Main event