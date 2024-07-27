Countries will now be vying for medals across all kinds of sports, from athletics to swimming and even BMX. For many athletes, an Olympic medal is the crowning jewel of their career, the highest accolade they could ever dream of achieving.

But some will have more to play for than others - after all, while many Olympians actually live relatively normal lives, not dissimilar to you or I, there are some athletes that will be returning to mansions, hired help and a Scrooge McDuck-style basement full of cash.

These are some of the highest paid athletes competing at this year’s Olympic Games - and how much they are estimated to have earned so far this year.

1 . Jon Rahm - Golf 2024 earnings - $210m | Getty Images Share

2 . LeBron James - Basketball 2024 earnings - $127.7m | Getty Images Share

3 . Stephen Curry - Basketball 2024 earnings - $101.9m | Getty Images Share