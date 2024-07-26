Paris Olympics 2024: British police and sniffer dogs have been called into action to help with security
The UK Royal Air Force has been “exemplary” in cooperating with French police amid careful planning to stop potential terror plots at the Games. The operation is three times as big as the London Olympics in 2012 and 40 countries have provided reinforcements, with 1,700 British police officers called upon to keep the athletes and public safe.
Tonight’s opening ceremony is set to be the first ever not to be held in a stadium, while athletes will travel by boat on the River Seine for the Parade of Nations. This has led to an increased security risk and the need for more support than ever before. Ahead of its official start, the games have already been disrupted by ‘malicious’ arsonattacks to France’s rail lines, with delays and cancellations affecting 800,000 people.
In preparation for the event, French police began strict traffic enforcement in the capital last week. In May, French intelligence arrested a Chechen national and charged them with intent to carry out terror related crimes.
Canada women’s football manager Beverly Priestman has also been removed from the team’s camp after reports of flying a drone over New Zealand’s training session earlier this week. Jasmine Mander, Priestman’s assistant, and Joseph Lombardi, an unaccredited analyst were also sent home. Lombardi was given an eight month suspended prison sentence for pleading guilty to flying a drone in an urban area without a licence on Tuesday.
