French authorities have enlisted the help of the UK’s ‘world-leading’ anti-drone technology and sniffer dogs to support security operations at the Paris Olympic Games.

The UK Royal Air Force has been “exemplary” in cooperating with French police amid careful planning to stop potential terror plots at the Games. The operation is three times as big as the London Olympics in 2012 and 40 countries have provided reinforcements, with 1,700 British police officers called upon to keep the athletes and public safe.

Tonight’s opening ceremony is set to be the first ever not to be held in a stadium, while athletes will travel by boat on the River Seine for the Parade of Nations. This has led to an increased security risk and the need for more support than ever before. Ahead of its official start, the games have already been disrupted by ‘malicious’ arsonattacks to France’s rail lines, with delays and cancellations affecting 800,000 people.

An explosive detection dog sniffs members of the public during the Olympic torch relay in Condom, south-western France, on May 18, 2024, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | AFP via Getty Images

In preparation for the event, French police began strict traffic enforcement in the capital last week. In May, French intelligence arrested a Chechen national and charged them with intent to carry out terror related crimes.