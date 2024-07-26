Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Foreign Office has issued a new France travel warning after “massive arson attacks” targeted high-speed rail tracks.

According to the Foreign Office, French railways state that services could be disrupted until Monday 29 July and are advising travellers to postpone travel if possible. In a new alert published today (Friday 26 July), the Foreign Office said: “There are reports of disruption across main line train services affecting Eurostar services and domestic high speed trains in several parts of France. Check with your travel operator, or railway operator’s website”.

Paris authorities were gearing up for a parade along the Seine River amid tightened security for Paris 2024 when three fires were reported near the tracks on the high-speed lines of Atlantique, Nord and Est. The disruption particularly affected Paris’s major Montparnasse station. Videos posted on social networks showed the hall of the station saturated with passengers.

Several Eurostar trains have been cancelled and journey times extended by around an hour and a half. A number of trains from London St Pancras International to Paris have been delayed by at least an hour, according to the Eurostar website.

It comes hours before the Olympics opening ceremony is due to start in the French capital city. A spokesperson for Eurostar said: “Due to co-ordinated acts of malice in France, affecting the high speed line between Paris and Lille, all high speed trains going to and coming from Paris are being diverted via the classic line today Friday July 26. This extends the journey time by around an hour and a half. Several trains have been cancelled. Eurostar’s teams are fully mobilised in stations, in the call centres, and onboard to ensure that all passengers are informed and can reach their destination.

“Customers are being informed via email, SMS and on Eurostar.com.” Passengers can get a refund or switch trains, however there are very few trains available in the next 48 hours.