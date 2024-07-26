2024 Olympics: French railways sabotaged in ‘massive arson attack’ hours before opening ceremony begins
The state-owned railway operator SNCF said fires had been set at installations along the lines connecting Paris with the country's west, north and east this morning (Friday 26 July). It added that services would be severely impacted during the weekend. It said in a statement: "Last night, the SNCF was victim of several acts of vandalism on the Atlantic, Northern and Eastern high-speed lines. Fires were deliberately set to damage our installations."
Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera condemned the vandalism. She said: "It's completely appalling. To target the games is to target France. It will disrupt this day and probably this weekend as well."
Trains to neighbouring Belgium and to London under the English Channel have also been affected. National police said authorities are investigating what happened.
Paris police chief Laurent Nunez, speaking on France Info radio, said he would send reinforcement to overcrowded stations in relation to the SNCF incidents. Passengers at St Pancras in London were warned to expect delays of around an hour to their Eurostar journeys.
SNCF urged passengers to postpone their trips and stay away from train stations. The attacks were launched as Paris prepares for the opening ceremony, with 7,500 athletes, 300,000 spectators and an audience of VIPs due to attend.
