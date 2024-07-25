Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is “growing concern” that there will be a second outbreak of bed bugs in the UK due to the Olympic Games being hosted in Paris.

Martin Seeley, CEO and Sleep Expert at MattressNextDay, told NationalWorld that the Olympic Games being hosted in Paris means that “bed bug pests could find their way to Britain and cause another outbreak”. He is advising tourists visiting Paris for the Olympics to “check for bed bugs in the hotel by pulling any bedding off the hotel bed so you can see the bare mattress and check for signs of actual bed bugs or their faeces.”

The French capital is still in the grip of a bed bug crisis since a spike in October last year. Brits have bought the most tickets of any country, excluding France itself, ahead of the games.

In Februrary of this year, government offices in Canary Wharf were evacuated overnight after a bed bug infestation was discovered. Mr Seeley describes bed bugs as being “small, oval, brownish insects that feed on human and animal blood.” He said “adult bed bugs have flat bodies, and are a similar size and colour to an apple pip, depending on their age.”

There is “growing concern” that there will be a second outbreak of bedbugs in the UK due to the Olympic Games being hosted in Paris. (Photo: Alamy/PA) | Alamy/PA

He added: “Although bed bugs are sometimes mistaken for fleas, what makes them more distinguishable is their colour, flat bodies and large abdomens. Bed bugs typically bite areas of the body that are exposed whilst sleeping, like the head, arms, and legs. The bites tend to be in clusters and appear as red raised bumps with a dark spot in the middle. Bed bugs can stick onto any type of fabric, including bed linens, mattresses and even suitcases for several months if not appropriately cleaned.”

Mr Seeley issued advice to those going to Paris to watch the Olympics. He told NationalWorld: “If you’re travelling to Paris for the Olympics this year, look for bed bugs underneath your mattress, as well as any crevices of bed drawers if it’s a divan. Common signs of bed bugs include rusty or reddit stains on the sheets or mattresses, dark spots, bed bug eggs or live bed bugs.”

Mr Seeley offered top tips to avoid bringing bed bugs back home with you.

Don’t put your suitcase on the bed

While it’s easier for unpacking, keep your suitcase off your bed. Placing your suitcase on the bed allows the transfer of bed bugs and their eggs to stick to your suitcase. Holidayers then risk transferring the bed bugs to their own bed when they begin to unpack at home.

Hang clothing when you arrive at your hotel

When you’ve been travelling for hours, the first thing you’re likely to want to do once you arrive in your hotel room is to remove your clothes and throw them into a drawer before heading back out. However, it is safer to hang your clothes in a wardrobe than in drawers (especially if they are the drawers of your bed). Although bed bugs can crawl, they can’t fly, so they are less likely to be able to get to your clothes in a wardrobe.

Put dirty clothes in a spare bag to avoid attracting bed bugs

Research shows that bed bugs are more attracted to dirty clothes than to clean clothes. So, when packing for a trip, make sure to take a spare plastic bag for your dirty clothing, and knot it each time you add to it.

Wash all clothing when you arrive home