Several Eurostar trains have been cancelled due to a “’massive arson attack” ahead of the Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Several Eurostar trains have been cancelled and journey times extended by around an hour and a half due to “co-ordinated acts of malice in France”, the rail company said. The rail operator, which runs international services from London St Pancras, confirmed 25% of its trains would no longer run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A number of trains from London St Pancras International to Paris have been delayed by at least an hour, according to the Eurostar website. Several of its trains to Paris had been cancelled while others were diverted or subject to delays because of the ongoing issues over the Channel, with customers told to cancel their trips where possible.

It comes hours before the Olympics opening ceremony is due to start in the French capital city. A spokesperson for Eurostar said: “Due to co-ordinated acts of malice in France, affecting the high speed line between Paris and Lille, all high speed trains going to and coming from Paris are being diverted via the classic line today Friday July 26.

“This extends the journey time by around an hour and a half. Several trains have been cancelled. Eurostar’s teams are fully mobilised in stations, in the call centres, and onboard to ensure that all passengers are informed and can reach their destination. Customers are being informed via email, SMS and on Eurostar.com.” Passengers can get a refund or switch trains, however there are very few trains available in the next 48 hours.

SNCF, the state-owned railway operator, said fires had been set at installations along the lines connecting Paris with the west, north and east. Services are expected to be severely affected during the weekend.

The operator said in a statement: "Last night, SNCF was the victim of several acts of vandalism on the Atlantic, Northern and Eastern high-speed lines. Fires were deliberately set to damage our installations."

SNCF added: "Affected travellers will be contacted by email or SMS. We ask all travellers who can to postpone their trip and not to go to the station. All tickets for these disrupted journeys are exchangeable and refundable."

Patrice Vergriete, France's transport minister, said "coordinated malicious acts" had affected several TGV lines. He added: "I strongly condemn these criminal actions which will compromise the vacation departures of many French people."