Team GB’s history-making skateboarder Sky Brown has her sights set on Olympic gold despite a recent injury setback.

The 15-year-old made history at the 2020 Games in Tokyo when she became Great Britain’s youngest ever medalist by earning bronze in the park skateboarding event. Last year, she added a World Championship gold to her rapidly growing medal count following another historic triumph in the park event.

Brown became Great Britain's first ever skateboarding world champion at just 14 years of age in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. She beat Kokona Hiraki and reigning Olympic champion Sakura Yosozumi, both of Japan, to claim the title with a best score of 90.83 from her three runs.

With Paris just around the corner, Brown faced a fitness setback when she suffered a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury in April. However, the skateboarder, who has been backed to pick up gold for Team GB this summer, is no stranger to injury and has already overcome far worse in her young career.

“So, I completely tore my MCL last month, it was doing the thing I love most, skateboarding! This is a part of skateboarding, and I’m not afraid of it, I embrace it. Actually, injuries and setbacks are part of life, and that’s what makes us stronger, tougher and get better,” Brown wrote in a recent Instagram post.

“I will grow and keep moving forward. I’ve been working out and training every part of my body since the accident. I’m coming back stronger and I’m coming for gold. So watch this space.”

In 2018, Brown became the youngest professional skateboarder in the world at 10 years of age, and her journey to the top continues to leave her fans in awe. When she was just 11, she was involved in a life-threatening fall from a half-pipe while training in California and suffered a broken wrist and hand, as well as skull fractures after landing head-first off the ramp.