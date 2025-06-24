Original Lioness Janet Bagguley launches fan mail delivery service to collect messages of support for England team ahead of Euro 2025

Former England footballers Janet Bagguley and Sue Wyhatt, who were both part of the original Lioness team formed in 1972, collect messages of support from fans outside Wembley Stadium in London, as part of KIND Snacks ‘Lioness Letters’ campaign. The letters will be collected in a bespoke KIND mail van that will tour the UK, concluding with the letters being presented to the England Women’s football team in Switzerland ahead of their opening game of this summer’s tournament.

Janet Bagguley, a founding member of the original 1972 Lionesses, in partnership with KIND Snacks UK, has launched Lioness Letters; a fan mail delivery service which will tour the country to collect messages of support from the nation's football fans to the Lionesses.

The leading snack brand will deliver these messages to the Lionesses basecamp in Zurich, Switzerland ahead of their opening match at this summer's tournament - giving people the chance to have their letters reach the team.

Janet, a founding member of the original 1972 Lionesses and now a Royal Mail postwoman, will be joined by former teammate Sue Whyatt to collect these messages in a bespoke KIND mail van. A pioneering figure in women’s football, Janet was part of the ’original Lionesses’ team from 1972. She made her triumphant debut in Greenock, defeating Scotland 3-2 in the historic match, and earned 11 caps for her country. She will also be accompanied by Sue Whyatt, the 17th female footballer to be capped by England and member of the same 1972 women’s team as Janet. The pair are close friends and both share a passion for the beautiful game today.

The first stop on the Lioness Letters tour is the National Football Museum in Manchester on Friday 27th June, where fans will be able to meet Janet and submit their motivational letters to the Lionesses. The van will also stop in London at BOXPARK Shoreditch with both Janet and Sue on Monday 30th June, and local women’s clubs along the way, so as many people as possible get a chance to show their support for the team.

England senior men’s internationals Anthony Gordon, Conor Gallagher, Dean Henderson, Eberechi Eze, Reece James, and Noni Madueke, have also shown their support and written their own letters of kindness to the Lionesses – encouraging others to do the same and get behind the team.

Anthony Gordon writes, "Good luck. Go win it and do everybody proud! We are all behind you."

Conor Gallagher writes, "Lionesses, you've made the country proud a number of times already, so keep doing what you've always been doing. We are all behind you! Enjoy every moment."

Dean Henderson writes, "Good luck this summer, you know what it takes to win. Bring it home again. We're all behind you!"

Eberechi Eze writes, "Enjoy the experience and remember who you're doing it for! Wishing you all the best."

Reece James writes, "Good luck. I'm wishing you the best and I hope you bring it home again!"

Noni Madueke writes, "Be yourselves and you'll be just fine. All the best, we're rooting for you!!"

Janet Bagguley says: “These messages of kindness being delivered to the Lionesses, with KIND, is incredibly special for me. I’ve walked in their footsteps, and know what an important role kindness, motivation, and support play on and off the pitch. These letters are more than words; they are a powerful show of unity from the country for the team, and I feel privileged to play a part in that with Lioness Letters.”

Audrey Arbeeny, UK Marketing Lead, KIND Snacks, says: “Kindness is part of our DNA, which is why Lioness Letters is something close to our hearts at KIND. To be able to get physical messages of support from the nation into the hands of the Lionesses is something very special – and we’re honoured to make that happen with trailblazers of the women’s game like Janet and Sue too, literally passing down these heartfelt messages from one Lioness generation to another. Now, it’s down to us to get as many letters as possible to the team ahead of July 5 – we can’t wait to get started.”

Anja van Ginhoven, England women’s general manager, said: “This is a brilliant initiative for the squad to feel the love of the fans as they prepare for the tournament in Switzerland. It’s particularly special that two trailblazing Lionesses, Janet and Sue, are at the heart of the campaign. We always say that the team ‘stand on the shoulders of giants’ and we’re so grateful for their support. There’s nothing like a major tournament to unite the nation and we hope it’s an exciting summer ahead.”