Adam Peaty has set his sights on bringing home four medals from the 2028 Olympics.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the 50m breaststroke was added to the programme for the Los Angeles games in three years’ time, Peaty is confident that he could bring home a clean sweep of medals for Team GB.

The three-time world champion and current world record holder over that distance already has three golds and three silvers to his name in the 100m breaststroke, 4x100m mixed medley, and 4x100m medley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: “I’m very excited the 50m has been added but I will do the 100m as well, so that will give me four opportunities [for a] medal.

“We want to beat America on home turf in that medley. We’ve got the incredible Oliver Morgan on backstroke, some very strong times – and that’s always been our weak link at previous Olympics. It’s very exciting.”

Peaty is aiming to get back to his best after taking breaks from swimming both in 2023 and again after bringing home silver from Paris last year in the 100m breaststroke, which has meant opting out of the World Championships currently being held in Singapore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I made the call in January or February, when I started to get back into training, that this Worlds wouldn’t be for me because it would be too rushed,” Peaty said.

“I want to be at the (2026) Commonwealth Games. I want to be at the Europeans next year. I’m never going to take my spot for granted – just because I’ve got a world record doesn’t mean I’m going to be there, it’s ridiculous. I’ve got to earn those places, which excites me.

“I did some race prep before I came out here to see where I’m at and we’re in a good place for October World Cups in America and Canada.”