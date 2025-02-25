Al Trautwig: Beloved and versatile New York Knicks sports commentator dies aged 69

Tributes have been paid to ‘a legendary voice in sports’.

Al Trautwig was an American institution who worked for the MSG Network, ABC, NBC, NBC Sports Network, and USA Network. His most recent role was doing pre-game and post-game shows for basketball team the New York Knicks and ice hockey side the New York Rangers.

He died on February 23, just three days before his 70th birthday. He had been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Alan Hahn from the EPSN and MSG networks has said farewell to his “friend, mentor and teacher”.

He posted on X: “I’m sad to share the news that we lost a legendary voice in sports. But we lost a lot more than that. He was not only a friend, but a mentor and a teacher. He was, personally, one of my biggest resources of support when I moved into this career.

“Al Trautwig had an amazing voice and knew how to use it the way a tenor could bring depth and intensity to a song. He loved sports and had incredible versatility from baseball to basketball and hockey. And that’s not even counting his incredible work at the Olympics. He was a skilled host who knew how to make every game feel like something you don’t want to miss.”

