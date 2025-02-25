Al Trautwig in 2015 | Rob Kim/Getty Images

Tributes have been paid to ‘a legendary voice in sports’.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Al Trautwig was an American institution who worked for the MSG Network, ABC, NBC, NBC Sports Network, and USA Network. His most recent role was doing pre-game and post-game shows for basketball team the New York Knicks and ice hockey side the New York Rangers.

He died on February 23, just three days before his 70th birthday. He had been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Al Trautwig in 2015 | Rob Kim/Getty Images

Alan Hahn from the EPSN and MSG networks has said farewell to his “friend, mentor and teacher”.

He posted on X: “I’m sad to share the news that we lost a legendary voice in sports. But we lost a lot more than that. He was not only a friend, but a mentor and a teacher. He was, personally, one of my biggest resources of support when I moved into this career.

“Al Trautwig had an amazing voice and knew how to use it the way a tenor could bring depth and intensity to a song. He loved sports and had incredible versatility from baseball to basketball and hockey. And that’s not even counting his incredible work at the Olympics. He was a skilled host who knew how to make every game feel like something you don’t want to miss.”