Patrick Barclay, the much talented and widely respected football journalist, has died at the age of 77.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barclay began his career at the Guardian and went on to work for a host of this country’s other titles including the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph and the Times. Barclay was also a prolific writer of football books as well as an engaging and charismatic voice on the sport for various radio and television shows.

A statement from Barclay’s family reads: “It is with the greatest sadness that we must announce the death of our dear Patrick Barclay. A celebration of Patrick’s life will be held at a later date. Meanwhile, we hope that the family’s wish for privacy is respected”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barclay was born and raised in Dundee, and joined the Guardian in the 1970s before becoming The Independent’s first football correspondent following its launch in 1986. He moved to the Observer in 1991 and five years later became football correspondent for the Sunday Telegraph, a post he held until 2008.

Patrick Barclay, the much talented and widely respected football journalist, has died at the age of 77. (Photo: Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images) | Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images

A year later Barclay became The Times’s chief football commentator and remained in that role until December 2011. A year later he began writing for the Evening Standard, the last newspaper he worked for. Overall, Barclay covered seven World Cups, eight European Championships and four Africa Cup of Nations, as well as serving as chairman of the Football Writers’ Association.

Manchester United paid tribute to Barclay. “Paddy will always be held in great esteem by everyone at Manchester United and we send our sympathies to his loved ones at this time,” read a statement by the club.