Three-time WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has been inactive in the westling ring after going on maternity leave in 2023. She's priced at 9/1 to make a triumphant return at the 2025 Royal Rumble. | AFP via Getty Images

Here is everything you need to know about Alexa Bliss’ net worth in 2025.

Alexa Bliss, born Alexis Cabrera on August 9, 1991, in Columbus, Ohio, has become a major figure in professional wrestling over the past decade. Since signing with WWE in 2013, she has achieved significant milestones with the company, including multiple championship titles. Her success in the ring has translated into substantial financial gains, making her one of the notable earners in the industry.​ Here, we’ll be going through her wealth and net worth in 2025, outlining exactly what has gone into her monetary assets.

Alexa Bliss Net Worth

Alexa Bliss WWE Salary

Alexa Bliss has secured a commendable salary during her impressive tenure with WWE. Reports from previous years suggest she earned approximately $300,000 annually. However, with her recent contract renewal and continued run with the company since returning at the Royal Rumble 2025, it's plausible that her current earnings surpass this figure.​

Alexa Bliss Current Contract

In February 2025, Alexa Bliss signed a new five-year contract with WWE. This agreement was finalised just before her surprise return at the Royal Rumble event. The contract negotiations were facilitated by her representatives at Paragon Talent Agency.

Alexa Bliss Wealth and Assets

Beyond her earnings from wrestling, Alexa Bliss has diversified her income through various avenues. She has been featured in television shows and music videos, contributing to her overall wealth. Additionally, her marriage to musician Ryan Cabrera, who has a net worth of approximately $2 million, further complements their combined financial portfolio.

In terms of actual assets, while specific details about her property holdings are private, it's known that she resides in California.

