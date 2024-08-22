Alvin Attles: NBA Basketball and San Francisco Warriors legend dies aged 87

Alvin Attles has died aged 87. | Getty Images

A basketball legend has died at the age of 87.

Alvin Attles, a legend of Basketball who played for the Golden State Warriors during his active career, has died at the age of 87 on Tuesday, August 20.

Known as ‘The Destroyer’, Attles was renowned for his defensive capabilities and intelligence on the court. He generally occupied the point guard role and played alongside other legends of the game - most notably Wilt Chamberlain, who was Attles’ best man at his wedding in 1963.

After the conclusion of his playing career, Attles went on to forge an admirable coaching career. He was the Warriors’ assistant coach for two years after he retired from professional basketball, going on to assume the head coach role in 1970.

Attles would hold this position for a total of 13 years. During his time at the helm of the Warriors, he led them to an NBA Championship in 1975 and was named as the NBA All-Star Game head coach for two years running in 1975 and 1976.

The Warriors issued a statement in the wake of Attles’ passing, which reads: “Alvin Attles did not just epitomize what it meant to be a Warrior—he was Mr. Warrior. His tenacious playing style earned him the affectionate nickname of “The Destroyer” on the court, but it was his gentle soul, grace and humility off the court that served as a guiding light for the organization for more than six decades.

“As a player, coach, general manager, ambassador, and most of all, as a person, Alvin set the standards of professionalism and class by which we all strive to achieve. He leaves behind a profound legacy within the game of basketball and the Bay Area community, but especially as a family man and humanitarian. We mourn his loss alongside his wife, Wilhelmina, son Alvin, and all who knew and loved him.”