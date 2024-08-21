Manchester United 'want' Premier League defender and show 'interest' in Serie A Star

Antonee Robinson has been linked with Manchester United. | Getty Images

Manchester United have been linked with a move for a defender who plays in the Premier League.

We are now just nine days away from transfer deadline day. The summer transfer window has been a successful one for Manchester United, following the acquisitions of Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt - what is circulating in the Old Trafford rumour mill today?

The Red Devils could make a move for a Fulham defender, after they defeated the Cottagers on the opening day of the 2024/25 Premier League season - additionally, they are also ‘interested’ in a move for a midfielder who plays in Serie A.

Manchester United linked with move for Fulham defender Antonee Robinson

Despite reports stating that United would no longer pursue full backs this summer, United have nonetheless been linked with a move for Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, according to GIVEMESPORT.

There are thought to be worries in the United camp about the long term fitness of Luke Shaw. While Mazraoui, a natural right back, performed an excellent job in his stead, the Red Devils would like to have a backup left back nonetheless. United aren’t the only club who have been linked with a move for the player - West Ham United have also had a previous interest in the player’s services.

United scouts show ‘interest’ in Atalanta’s Ederson

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Ederson - not be confused with the Manchester City goalkeeper of the same name. This is according to a report from Sport Italia, who have mentioned that United ‘representatives’ travelled out to Atalanta to discuss the possibility of a transfer.

Despite this, a move is unlikely to take place any time soon - if the Red Devils want to get their hands on the Brazilian, they will need to wait until a future transfer window. Nevertheless, the report also mentions that United and Atalanta have a ‘good’ working relationship - this could pay dividends if United decide to make a return bid later down the line.