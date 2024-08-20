Sander Berge of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and Fulham at Turf Moor in February Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Fulham have beaten Manchester United to the signature of midfielder Sander Berge - but it provides the new Ineos-led regime an opportunity to prove they can be trusted on transfers.

Berge’s decision to leave Burnley (freshly relegated to the Championship) for London rather than Manchester will be a blow to United as they seek to reinforce their midfield for the new Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils are looking for upgrades after concerns about Casemiro’s performance and fitness, as well as rumours that the likes of Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen could be on the move (though some outgoings would be welcome for United as they seek to cut excessive squad costs).

Fulham securing Berge’s signature means United will miss out on the 26-year-old’s defensive and playmaking abilities, something that fans increasingly feel Casemiro can’t be relied on to provide, and the centre of the park is the area that they haven’t yet bolstered this summer. This puts them in a potentially weaker position going after the signature of PSG’s Manuel Ugarte, as the Parisian club will undoubtedly realise United are running out of midfield targets.

The optics of Berge snubbing United for a team lower in status and performance are also far from ideal; they are fresh off the back of an FA Cup win, in the middle of what they say is an exciting rebuild, and (through a circuitous route) eventually secured European football in the coming season. Fulham, on the other hand, are a side usually found in the bottom half of the table (though they’ve given United a fair run for their money in recent encounters) - is this a damning indictment of United’s transfer appeal?

Not necessarily. For one thing, it’s worth paying respect to Fulham as a project to join - since returning to the top flight in 2022 after a year away, they’ve finished 10th and 13th, comfortably avoiding a straight plummet back down to the Championship. They’re settling in for an extended spell in the Premier League and Berge will have the security of a first-team slot there, filling the gap left by João Palhinha’s departure to Germany. Minutes could be more limited in Manchester if the likes of Casemiro and McTominay stay put, which could explain Berge’s decision.

From United’s point of view, meanwhile, fans will be relieved to see that they weren’t forced into paying over the odds for a player of Berge’s quality. Recent seasons have seen the owners agree eye-watering deals for the likes of Casemiro and Antony, which most would agree have not paid off. The Sun reported that Burnley were holding out for a deal worth around £30m for Berge, whereas United valued him at roughly £10m less, and the Press Association has reported that this deal will be worth £20m but with £5m of add-ons.

In a welcome change for United fans, Ineos’ regime appear to have stuck to their guns and refused to pay through the nose for a player who only has one season under his belt as a Premier League starter. Supporters can also take some comfort from the fact that United are far from out of the running for a new central midfielder. A deal for Ugarte is very much on the table, even if it might not come until the last day of the window; to bring in the Uruguayan, United would need to clear out budget and squad space by selling one of their existing central midfielders.

Scott McTominay could be the key here, as the academy product could produce a windfall in terms of Profit and Sustainability Rules while clearing out a neat gap for Ugarte to fill. Fulham were interested but Berge should satisfy their midfield needs; The Athletic now report that McTominay’s destination could be Napoli. Should the Scotsman stay at Old Trafford, INEOS have other avenues to pursue - probably no other single moves would bring in the same cash, but an exit for the likes of Eriksen or Victor Lindelof could help.

Fans should be encouraged by United’s pragmatic approach to a deal for Ugarte, too. They haven’t rushed into paying PSG’s initial valuation of over £50m and are pursuing creative options like a loan with an obligation to buy. The 23-year-old doesn’t seem to be part of the first-team plans in Paris so is understood to be keen on a move - if United stay composed and sensible, they can complete a shrewd bit of midfield business without breaking the bank.

Ineos have impressed fans so far with their strategy this summer, securing key targets at surprisingly reasonable prices. Missing out on Berge is not ideal, but it shows that they’re keeping their cool and still have their sights set on their number one target in Ugarte - should they get that deal over the line, the mood at Old Trafford will get another boost as they continue their Premier League campaign.