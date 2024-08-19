Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United are pursuing a top England international - but are leaving it until the literal last minute to make a move.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, both Manchester United and Chelsea have shown an interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney - with both clubs considering loan moves for England’s penalty-spot ace.

Loan moves were being considered by both clubs due to new financial regulations, which mean that Toney’s £60m price tag is out of reach for both clubs. But now, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed that the Red Devils may try to buy him outright on the final day of the transfer window.

The delay could give Manchester United time to free up funds for the striker, particularly with winger Jadon Sancho keen to leave Old Trafford.

Ivan Toney was absent for Brentford’s first Premier League game of the season. | Getty Images

Posting on X, Plettenberg said: “Told again that Manchester United currently not considering to sign Ivan Toney until Deadline Day! No approach is planned yet. Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee should play regularly.

“[The] 28 year-old striker from Brentford is one to watch in the next 13 days with many requests and a strong interest from Saudi Arabia.”

Toney was absent from Brentford’s squad for the opening weekend of the Premier League, as the Bees defeated Crystal Palace 2-1. He also spent most of last season suspended after breaching league regulations, but has been touted for a “big break” to a top side for the past few years.

He also gained notoriety at the 2024 Euros for his no-look penalty for England against Switzerland.