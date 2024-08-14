Manchester United and Chelsea set to make loan offers to Brentford for England international
Both Manchester United and Chelsea have made their interest known when it comes to signing Ivan Toney - but with each club having already made an abundance of transfers this summer, buying the Brentford striker outright may not be possible.
Man United have signed both Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, before securing Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui for almost £60m this week. Meanwhile, Chelsea have bloated their squad to more than 40 players, with £185m spent on 10 signings so far this summer.
But over the past couple of years, there has been constant talk of Brentford’s Ivan Toney finally getting his “big break”. Despite being suspended last season for a regulations breach, Toney made the England squad for the 2024 Euros and became a cult hero for his no-look penalty against Switzerland.
Brentford manager Thomas Frank has put a £60m price tag on Toney - putting him out-of-reach for an outright transfer to either Man United or Chelsea. However, the Daily Mail is reporting that both clubs are considering a loan offer, which could include an option to buy at the end of the season.
It comes as Chelsea’s pursuit of Napoli’s star striker Victor Osimhen stalls over the Nigerian’s wages, although the Blues are also weighing up the potential return of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix; the latter could also allow midfielder Conor Gallagher to move in the opposite direction.
