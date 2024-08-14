Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs are looking to sign an England international on loan before the end of the transfer window.

Man United have signed both Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, before securing Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui for almost £60m this week. Meanwhile, Chelsea have bloated their squad to more than 40 players, with £185m spent on 10 signings so far this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But over the past couple of years, there has been constant talk of Brentford’s Ivan Toney finally getting his “big break”. Despite being suspended last season for a regulations breach, Toney made the England squad for the 2024 Euros and became a cult hero for his no-look penalty against Switzerland.

Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney. | Getty Images

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has put a £60m price tag on Toney - putting him out-of-reach for an outright transfer to either Man United or Chelsea. However, the Daily Mail is reporting that both clubs are considering a loan offer, which could include an option to buy at the end of the season.

It comes as Chelsea’s pursuit of Napoli’s star striker Victor Osimhen stalls over the Nigerian’s wages, although the Blues are also weighing up the potential return of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix; the latter could also allow midfielder Conor Gallagher to move in the opposite direction.