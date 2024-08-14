Chelsea fans will be delighted that Cole Palmer is staying for another two years | Getty Images

After a summer of success during England’s impressive Euros run, international star Cole Palmer has signed on the dotted line to confirm his playing future for the next two years.

The 22-year-old has agreed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea.

The Premier League club confirmed that Palmer, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City in a £42.5million deal last September, has committed himself to the Blues until June 2033.

“I’m delighted to sign this new deal,” Cole told Chelsea’s official website.

“I achieved a lot in my first season here, and hopefully I can continue to experience great things at this club, both on a personal level and in terms of bringing success and trophies to Chelsea.”

Palmer enjoyed a standout campaign last season, scoring 22 Premier League goals.

The forward was part of the England squad that reached the final of Euro 2024, where he scored an equaliser after coming off the bench in the defeat against Spain.

Palmer netted 25 times in all competitions for Chelsea last term and was named Premier League young player of the year.

His goal tally included Premier League hat-tricks in successive games at Stamford Bridge against Manchester United and Everton.

Chelsea fans will be over the moon and hoping the ex-Manchester City academy product is in the form of his life for the upcoming season.