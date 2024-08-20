Burnley midfielder snubs Manchester United to instead join Fulham in £20m transfer
According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils had been keeping a close eye on Burnley midfielder Sander Berge - who had three years left on his contract. But now, Fulham have secured the Norwegian midfielder’s services in a £20m coup (plus add-ons).
Berge, 26, is set to travel to London today (August 20) for a medical with the club, after the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League last season. Since dropping into the Championship, Burnley have also lost the likes of Charlie Taylor, Arijanet Muric and Wilson Odobert, who joined Tottenham Hotspur for £25m.
The defensive midfielder played 40 matches for Burnley last season, scoring two goals and two assists in the process. A no-nonsense brawler in the midfield, he’s not afraid to end up in the referee’s bad books - totting up nine yellow cards and one red card in the Premier League.
Signing Berge from under Manchester United’s nose might not be the only bit of business Marco Silva does to impact life at Old Trafford. Fulham are reportedly also interested in taking Scott McTominay off Eric ten Hag’s hands, with talks reopening last week. NationalWorld understands that Man United would like to keep the Scottish midfielder, and will only sell him if he says outright that he wants to leave.
Fulham have been making shrewd moves in the transfer market all summer, having also signed Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal for a club record fee of £34m.
