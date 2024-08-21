Manchester City 'considering' move for Celtic star as Liverpool suffer transfer blow

Manchester City could make a move for Kyogo Furuhashi. | Getty Images

Manchester City are interested in a move for a Celtic superstar.

The summer transfer window is nearing its end. It hasn’t been the most exciting of summers in the Premier League - what is happening in the rumour mill today?

Manchester City have ‘held talks’ with a Celtic ace and are ‘considering’ a move - meanwhile, Liverpool’s reported pursuit of an Everton player seems to have hit the rocks.

Manchester City hold ‘talks’ with Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi

Manchester City are looking to strengthen their options out wide - to do this, the Sky Blues have held ‘talks’ with Celtic ace Kyogo Furuhashi. Previously, they had been trying to push the Ilkay Gundogan deal through as a ‘priority’ - now that this move has been completed, they can turn their attention to the Japanese international.

This comes from a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Fabrizio Romano, who wrote: “Manchester City are considering a move for Kyogo Furuhashi from Celtic, one of the options for winger position. Initial talks took place this week as @hughmurray1894 and @samlee reported. City want to get Ilkay Gündogan deal done as priority… and then decide on winger.”

Liverpool face ‘very difficult’ challenge to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite

Liverpool have been tenuously linked with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite this summer - and an update from Fabrizio Romano indicates that the Reds will not be looking to sign him before deadline day. He conceded, however, that Arne Slot’s men could launch an effort to bring him on board next year.

Speaking to TBR Football, Romano said: “I don’t think it’s going to happen, and for Liverpool at the moment I’m not aware of anything concrete, I think there is a good possibility for the player to stay at Everton one more season and then maybe move next summer. Everton are insisting that anyone who wants to sign the player has to pay something around £70m for Branthwaite, so it is going to be very difficult.”