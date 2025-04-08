The British heavyweight has had some epic fights down the years, including Wladimir Klitschko, Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubios. He has a reported net worth of $80 million, which could increase if he fights Tyson Fury in the near future

Here is everything you need to know about Anthony Joshua’s net worth in 2025

Anthony Joshua, the British boxing star, has not only made a significant impact in the ring across his career but has also built an impressive financial portfolio. From his earnings as a professional boxer to lucrative endorsement deals and strategic investments, Joshua's financial journey is just as compelling as his athletic career.​ Here, we’ll be going through what makes his wealth in 2025, including his financial assets, salary and more.

Anthony Joshua's Net Worth

As of 2025, Anthony Joshua's net worth is estimated to be around £150 million. This substantial wealth is a testament to his success both inside and outside the boxing ring. His earnings have been bolstered by high-profile fights, endorsement deals, and savvy investments.

Anthony Joshua's Salary

Joshua's income from boxing forms a significant portion of his earnings. In recent years, he has been among the highest-paid athletes globally. For instance, his rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019 reportedly earned him around £46 million. More recently, his two fights against Oleksandr Usyk in garnered him approximately £50 million overall. These figures highlight the lucrative nature of Joshua's boxing career and his ability to draw substantial pay-per-view audiences for Eddie Hearn/Matchroom Boxing and co.

Anthony Joshua's Boxing Sponsorships

Beyond his fight purses, Joshua has secured numerous endorsement deals with major global brands, significantly enhancing his income. He has partnerships with companies such as Under Armour, Hugo Boss, Jaguar Land Rover, Beats Electronics, and Lucozade.

Notably, his long-term deal with Under Armour has been a cornerstone of his sponsorship portfolio. Additionally, Joshua's partnership with DAZN, reportedly worth around £100 million over five years, just underscores his overall marketability and appeal to major brands in the sport.

Anthony Joshua's Wealth and Assets

Joshua has demonstrated some genuinely astute financial acumen by diversifying his wealth into various assets. He has invested heavily in real estate, with properties in prime locations such as Mayfair and Bond Street in London. These investments not only provide a steady income stream but also contribute to his long-term financial stability.

Moreover, Joshua's lifestyle reflects his success; he enjoys luxury vehicles, including models from Jaguar Land Rover, and indulges in high-end timepieces.