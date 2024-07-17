Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vaughn Millette has been confirmed as the new principal owner of the B. Braun Sheffield Sharks & Hatters basketball team.

An American entrepreneur has heralded a ‘new era’ at the B. Braun Sheffield Sharks & Hatters basketball team. New York-based Vaughn Millette has been confirmed as the new principal owner of the esteemed Yorkshire clubs.

Millette joined the existing ownership group by acquiring a controlling interest in one of the most successful teams in the history of professional basketball in the UK. Turning his investment portfolio across the pond, he brings with him a wealth of experience across the fields of finance, energy, and most recently live entertainment.

The Sharks are entering their 30th year of competition this upcoming season and have enjoyed consistent success never failing to qualify for the play offs. Their recent acquisition of the Sheffield Hatters, who are entering their 60th season under the leadership of Head Coach Vanessa Ellis, has made the Sheffield club a powerhouse of the game, including a men and women’s development programme.

Millette will be joining Sharks Chair Yuri Matischen, MD Sarah Backovic and Head Coach Atiba Lyons as basketball in the UK continues its exponential rise. He said: “I am thrilled to be partnering with Sarah, Yuri, Atiba and Vanessa to continue building on all their successes.

“These teams are much more than the competitions, they are an important part of the community and offer a vehicle through which young people can benefit in many ways. Of course, they are both steeped in a winning culture and my goal is to ensure that we compete for the top spots in all our competitions.”

B. Braun Sheffield Sharks & Hatters

Although the ownership has restructured, there is no material change to the operation of the Sharks and Hatters with the appointment of Sarah Backovic as CEO of the company and the respective head coaches awarded long term contracts. As summer preparations continue, the new era of basketball in Sheffield has been welcomed as an exciting opportunity and will enhance the growth of the game especially in the Canon Medical Arena.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vaughn as the new principal owner of the club, he brings a wealth of business experience and basketball knowledge that will only serve to improve across performance and growth,” said CEO Backovic. “We are looking forward to a positive future building a successful programme.”

The B. Braun Sharks will be hosting a Meet & Greet with Vaughn Millette on July 25 at the Canon Medical Arena at 9am. For further information please email Claire Ellicott.