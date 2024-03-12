All-Star BBL: how to watch the first-ever British Basketball League All-Star games on UK TV - who is playing?
It's a historic week in the world of Britain's Basketball League as we prepare to witness the first ever Women's All-Star Game take place on Sunday. Not only will we see the best players in the league take each other on in a North vs South rivalry, but the CopperBox Arena will also host the return of the Men's All-Star clash as teams prepare to decide once and for-all whether North and South reigns supreme.
Additionally, the day of history includes a Hall of Fame presentation with the first class set to be inducted into the legacy books of the sport. This Hall of Fame was a gift to the league’s incredible fanbase and is set to recognise individuals from all eras of the Men’s and Women’s Leagues who have made significant contributions to the sport in the UK.
This year’s inductees see three men basketball stars ; three women stars; one coach; two officials and one Service to the League. The latter is the British Basketball historian John Atkinson who passed away just under two years ago. His legacy, however, will live on thanks to the incredible historical records and statistics he worked to maintain.
The playing stars who will be inducted into the grand ‘Hall of Fame’ are Alan Cunningham - a winner of the first-ever Championship title in 1987/88 - Andrew Sullivan, Peter Scantlebury as well as Cat Carr - the League’s all-time top scorer - Ta’Yani Clark and Helen Naylor.
Ahead of this weekend's action, here is all you need to know about how to watch history unfold in the world of British Basketball...
When is the All-Star event?
The historic day takes place on Sunday 17 March with the Women’s All-Star Game kicking off at 12:30pm at the Copper Box Arena, London.
The men’s All-Star Game will then be held at 3.30pm, after a slam dunk contest at 2.30pm with the Hall of Fame presentation taking place after.
How to watch the BBL All-Star game?
Sky Sports will be broadcasting the event and it will also be available to stream on Sky Sports YouTube channel. Last minute tickets can still also be purchased through the British Basketball League website and cost from £24.
Who is playing?
Women’s All-Star south starting five:
- Temi Fagbenle - Foward, London Lions
- Shanice Beckford-Norton - Guard, London Lions
- Sam Ashby - Guard, Leicester Lions
- Allison Day - Forward, Oaklands Wolves
- Megan Gustafson - Centre, London Lions
Reserves:
- McKenzie Johnson - Guard, Leicester Riders
- Caterrion Thompson - Forward, Oaklands Wolves
- Savannah Wilkinson - Forward, London Lions
- Haylee Saurette - Forward, Cardiff Met Archers
- Kat Tudor - Guard, Essex Rebels
- Mari Steward - Forward, Nottingham Wildcats
Women’s All-star North Starting Five:
- Georgia Anderson - Guard, Manchester Giants
- Georgia Gayle - Guard, B.Braun Sheffield Hatters
- Harriet Ottewill-Soulsby - Forward, Durham Palatinates
- Emma Eichmeyer - Forward, B.Braun Sheffield Hatters
- Kirsty Brown - Centre, Caledonia Gladiators
Reserves:
- Ariadna Pujol - Guard, Caledonia Gladiators
- Laken James - Guard, Caledonia Gladiators
- Madison Washington - Centre, B Braun Sheffield Hatters
- Myah Pace - Guard, Manchester Giants
- Tierra Hodges - Guard, Serios Group Newcastle Eagles
- Janika Griffith Wallace - Guard, Durham Palatinates
Men's All-Star South starting five:
- Teddy Allen - Foward, Leciester Riders
- Jaren Holmes - Guard, Leicester Riders
- Matt Morgan - Guard, London Lions
- Sam Dekker - Forward, London Lions
- Brad Greene - Centre, Bristol Flyers
Reserves:
- TJ Atwood - Guard, Plymouth City Patriots
- Kimbal Mackenzie - Guard, Leicester Riders
- Gabe Olaseni - Centre, London Lions
- Tevin Olison - Guard, Bristol Flyers
- Padiet Wang - Guard, Surrey Scorchers
Men's All-Star North starting five:
- Larry Austin Jr - Guard, Serios Group Newcastle Eagles
- Jordan Johnson - Gaurd, Serios Group Newcastle Eagles
- Tajh Green - Forward, Serios Group Newcastle Eagles
- Aaryn Rai - Foward, Cheshire Phoenix
- Ethan Chargois - Centre, Cheshire Phoenix
Reserves:
- Jamell Anderson - Foward, Manchester Giants
- Rickey McGill - Guard, Serios Group Newcastle Eagles
- Clifton Moore Jr - Centre, Caledonia Gladiators
- Jalon Pipkins - Guard, B Braun Sheffield Sharks
- LaQuincy Rideau - Guard, Cheshire Phoenix
