It's a historic week in the world of Britain's Basketball League as we prepare to witness the first ever Women's All-Star Game take place on Sunday. Not only will we see the best players in the league take each other on in a North vs South rivalry, but the CopperBox Arena will also host the return of the Men's All-Star clash as teams prepare to decide once and for-all whether North and South reigns supreme.

Additionally, the day of history includes a Hall of Fame presentation with the first class set to be inducted into the legacy books of the sport. This Hall of Fame was a gift to the league’s incredible fanbase and is set to recognise individuals from all eras of the Men’s and Women’s Leagues who have made significant contributions to the sport in the UK.

This year’s inductees see three men basketball stars ; three women stars; one coach; two officials and one Service to the League. The latter is the British Basketball historian John Atkinson who passed away just under two years ago. His legacy, however, will live on thanks to the incredible historical records and statistics he worked to maintain.

The playing stars who will be inducted into the grand ‘Hall of Fame’ are Alan Cunningham - a winner of the first-ever Championship title in 1987/88 - Andrew Sullivan, Peter Scantlebury as well as Cat Carr - the League’s all-time top scorer - Ta’Yani Clark and Helen Naylor.

Ahead of this weekend's action, here is all you need to know about how to watch history unfold in the world of British Basketball...

When is the All-Star event?

The historic day takes place on Sunday 17 March with the Women’s All-Star Game kicking off at 12:30pm at the Copper Box Arena, London.

The men’s All-Star Game will then be held at 3.30pm, after a slam dunk contest at 2.30pm with the Hall of Fame presentation taking place after.

How to watch the BBL All-Star game?

Sky Sports will be broadcasting the event and it will also be available to stream on Sky Sports YouTube channel. Last minute tickets can still also be purchased through the British Basketball League website and cost from £24.

Who is playing?

Women’s All-Star south starting five:

Temi Fagbenle - Foward, London Lions

Shanice Beckford-Norton - Guard, London Lions

Sam Ashby - Guard, Leicester Lions

Allison Day - Forward, Oaklands Wolves

Megan Gustafson - Centre, London Lions

Reserves:

McKenzie Johnson - Guard, Leicester Riders

Caterrion Thompson - Forward, Oaklands Wolves

Savannah Wilkinson - Forward, London Lions

Haylee Saurette - Forward, Cardiff Met Archers

Kat Tudor - Guard, Essex Rebels

Mari Steward - Forward, Nottingham Wildcats

Women’s All-star North Starting Five:

Georgia Anderson - Guard, Manchester Giants

Georgia Gayle - Guard, B.Braun Sheffield Hatters

Harriet Ottewill-Soulsby - Forward, Durham Palatinates

Emma Eichmeyer - Forward, B.Braun Sheffield Hatters

Kirsty Brown - Centre, Caledonia Gladiators

Reserves:

Ariadna Pujol - Guard, Caledonia Gladiators

Laken James - Guard, Caledonia Gladiators

Madison Washington - Centre, B Braun Sheffield Hatters

Myah Pace - Guard, Manchester Giants

Tierra Hodges - Guard, Serios Group Newcastle Eagles

Janika Griffith Wallace - Guard, Durham Palatinates

Men's All-Star South starting five:

Teddy Allen - Foward, Leciester Riders

Jaren Holmes - Guard, Leicester Riders

Matt Morgan - Guard, London Lions

Sam Dekker - Forward, London Lions

Brad Greene - Centre, Bristol Flyers

Reserves:

TJ Atwood - Guard, Plymouth City Patriots

Kimbal Mackenzie - Guard, Leicester Riders

Gabe Olaseni - Centre, London Lions

Tevin Olison - Guard, Bristol Flyers

Padiet Wang - Guard, Surrey Scorchers

Men's All-Star North starting five:

Larry Austin Jr - Guard, Serios Group Newcastle Eagles

Jordan Johnson - Gaurd, Serios Group Newcastle Eagles

Tajh Green - Forward, Serios Group Newcastle Eagles

Aaryn Rai - Foward, Cheshire Phoenix

Ethan Chargois - Centre, Cheshire Phoenix

Reserves: