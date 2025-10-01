The BBC has lost the rights to broadcast The Boat Race after a deal was agreed elsewhere.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news comes despite strong viewing figures for the BBC this year, with 2.82m tuning in at the peak - making it the most-watched sporting event that weekend across all UK TV, ahead of the Masters and the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

The women’s race also hit a record 2.18m viewers, up 14 per cent on last year.

Channel 4’s deal will cover the 100th anniversary of the women’s race and the 200th anniversary of the men’s. Head of sport Pete Andrews called the event “an unbelievable, quintessentially British occasion” that offers a “free party for London.”

The BBC said the decision not to renew its deal came down to budget pressures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “The BBC has been proud to broadcast the Boat Race over many years.

“Our decision not to continue reflects the difficult choices we need to make to ensure we deliver the best value for audiences with the money that we have.

“We are pleased the Boat Race will remain available free-to-air and wish all involved in the event every success for the future.”