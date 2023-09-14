BKB 34 is taking place at the indigo at The O2 in London

Bare Knuckle Boxing will return to The O2 this weekend.

The famous London venue previously held BKB 33 in July and after that success it is returning on Saturday, 16 September. BKB 34 will also be available to watch on BKB TV.

It will take place at the indigo at The O2 and it has been announced that BKB will also return again to the venue on 25 November. If you have tickets for the show on 16 September, you might be wondering what the timings are.

Here's all you need to know:

What time do the doors open for BKB 34?

The doors at the indigo at The O2 will open at 3.30pm, the venue's website has announced. The O2 will also be hosting a concert by Shania Twain, so expect it to be very busy at the Greenwich Peninsula on Saturday.

What time does the show start?